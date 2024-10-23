Drake offers Utahns a freebie for birthday celebration

SALT LAKE CITY — Canadian rapper Drake is celebrating his birthday on Oct. 24, and has partnered with one restaurant to offer Utahns a freebie to celebrate.

For his 38th birthday, Drake has partnered with the fast-casual restaurant chain Dave’s Hot Chicken to give out free Dave’s Hot Chicken Sliders, no purchase necessary.

The rapper announced the collaboration on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, letting fans know the deal would be happening at all 230 of the company’s locations. “You already know, get you sammich on my birthday courtesy of me @daveshotchicken,” the Instagram story said.

According to a release, the free slider will be available to anyone who visits their local Dave’s Hot Chicken and scans the reward in the Dave’s Hot Chicken app. The freebie will only be available in-person, and not on online ordering or through third-party services. This celebration will last from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Where to pick up your free slider

Utah has three Dave’s Hot Chicken locations where you can celebrate Drake’s birthday with a freebie.

Orem ; 376 E. University Parkway, Orem, UT, 84058

; 376 E. University Parkway, Orem, UT, 84058 Midvale ; 940 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, UT, 84047

; 940 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, UT, 84047 Salt Lake City; 777 East 2100 South Salt Lake city, UT, 84106

“We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, said. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”