Dreams Come True For Utah Hockey Club’s Maveric Lamoureux

Oct 23, 2024, 2:46 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s not every day that your dreams are realized, but for 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux they’ve come true as he was recently called up to the Utah Hockey Club. While it is unfortunate that Utah has endured so many defensive injuries, it has presented a dream scenario for one of Utah’s most talented prospects.

Dreams come true for Lamoureux

In light of Sean Durzi and John Marino undergoing surgery and missing the next few months, Utah has been in need of defenseman. While they originally called up Patrik Koch last week, last night they gave Lamoureux a phone call that he will never forget.

Related: Utah Hockey Club Provides Injury Update On Durzi & Marino, Recalls Lamoureux

“I was in my apartment in Tucson. About to go to bed and I just received a call from David Ludwig. He just told me that I was going to get called up. Then my flight was at six this morning…pretty crazy. Right after I got the called, I just called my parents, called my agent and told them I was getting called up…both my parents were sleeping…I told them wake up I’ve got to tell you something,” Lamoureux said.

“I got like four hours of sleep and that’s pretty much it,” He continued. “But I look like I slept the whole night, I’m just really happy to be here.”

A bigger league means bigger players and a faster pace

While Lamoureux started the season in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners, he will now officially transition to the NHL. Whether or not he suits up for a game remains to be seen but he is practicing with the Utah Hockey Club and their top skaters. As you’d anticipate it’s a much different game.

“Practices are more intense, there’s no margin for error now. You’ve got to do everything right. So, its way more on task and then you do your job and that’s it,” Lamoureux said.

“It’s a completely different game from the juniors. Every player is on task, every player is good on details. Much bigger, much faster, you can’t come one game and think this one is going to be easy today. You’ve always got to work hard; you can’t take no days off. That’s how I played in the AHL and if I play in the NHL, I’ve got to work even harder,” he added.

What would it mean to make his NHL debut and what does Lamoureux bring to the ice?

Again, there is no guarantee that Lamoureux will make his debut during this call up and head coach Andre Tourigny even said they’re just taking it game by game to determine the lineup. However, if he does get that opportunity, it would mean everything to see all of his hard work pay off.

“When I step on the ice for the first time…I’m just going to be happy to put on the jersey and just play for Utah,” he said.

As for what he brings to the ice, it’s a combination of his towering size, physicality, ability to skate at a high level, contribute offensively and be reliable on the defensive end. Each of those skills served him well during rookie camp and is what he will continue to bring at the NHL level.

Related: Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club's Rookie Camp: Day Two

“Just playing simple. Making some quick passes, jumping on the rush, being good defensively. Being reliable for the coaches on defense. That’s what I tried to do at camp and that’s what I will do if I play,” Lamoureux explained.

For now, it’ll be up to the coaches as to whether or not he makes the lineup during his call up.

If he is able to make the roster at any point, it will be an incredible achievement and one that makes the game of hockey so special.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their homestand against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

