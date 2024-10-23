On the Site:
One person killed in head-on crash in Ogden Canyon

Oct 23, 2024, 3:51 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm

OGDEN — One person has died following a crash in Ogden Canyon Wednesday afternoon.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 39 in the canyon, when they attempted to pass other vehicles at mile marker 10, according to Sgt. Michael Gordon with Utah Highway Patrol.

The westbound vehicle hit another vehicle head-on while attempting to pass. The driver of the westbound vehicle sustained fatal injuries, UHP officials said.

Other injuries were not reported at the time of publication.

The canyon was closed in both directions, according to a post on X from the Utah Department of Transportation. The right lane was estimated to be closed until 4 p.m.

No identifying information had been released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

