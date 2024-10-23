On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Famous grizzly, Bear 399, killed by car in Wyoming

Oct 23, 2024, 5:01 PM

Grizzly bear 399, pictured with her cub, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, Oct....

Grizzly bear 399, pictured with her cub, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Wyoming. (National Parks Service)

(National Parks Service)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

JACKSON, Wyoming — Grizzly bear 399, who has captivated researchers and visitors at Teton National Park for years, has died after being hit by a car on the Snake River Highway in Wyoming.

“People from around the world have followed grizzly bear 399 for several decades. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Unfortunately, collisions with bears are not uncommon in their habitats, the National Parks Service said in a news release. There have been 49 grizzly bears killed by vehicles in the Yellowstone area since 2009, averaging to 3.3 bears killed annually. Including this incident, there have been two fatalities in 2024, the news release said.

The National Parks Service said grizzly bear 399 had a cub with her at the time of the accident. They don’t believe the cub was injured, but its whereabouts were unknown.

“Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate. We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died,” said Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director.

Rangers confirmed the bear’s identity through a microchip and ear tags on the bear. Agencies are working with local and Wyoming state authorities to gather more information, the National Parks Service said.

“The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary. Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

The news release said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is monitoring the area to locate the cub.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

Grizzly bear 399, pictured with her cub, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, Oct....

Jacob Freeman

Famous grizzly, Bear 399, killed by car in Wyoming

Grizzly bear 399, who has captivated researchers and visitors at Teton National Park for years, has died after being hit by a car on Snake River Highway.

1 hour ago

Toxic algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Utah Departme...

Mary Culbertson

Toxic algal blooms detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County

Toxic algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

4 hours ago

An own is held in gloved hands...

Mike Anderson

Wildlife rehab center opens again but in much smaller space — for now

A non profit that helps sick and injured animals was forced to pack up and move, but is back open Monday. However, it could still be several years before it gets up to speed with the kind of work they were doing before the move.

2 days ago

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Jennifer McDermott and Matthew Daly, Associated Press

Biden administration races to shell out billions for clean energy as election nears

The Biden administration is shelling out billions of dollars for clean energy and approving major offshore wind projects as officials race to secure major climate initiatives before President Joe Biden's term comes to an end.

5 days ago

Former One Direction member Liam Payne performing during Nickelodeon SlimeFest at Huntington Bank P...

Sandra Gonzalez, Jessie Yeung and Amarachi Orie, CNN

What we know about former One Direction member Liam Payne’s death

The circumstances surrounding a former One Direction band member's death are still unclear. Here's what we know.

6 days ago

The Google logo, left, is displayed at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., on July...

Alexa St. John and Jennifer McDermott, Associated Press

Amazon, Google make dueling nuclear investments to power data centers with clean energy

Tech giants Amazon and Google are investing in the next generation of nuclear reactors. Both companies are seeking new sources of carbon-free electricity to meet increasing demand from data centers and artificial intelligence.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Famous grizzly, Bear 399, killed by car in Wyoming