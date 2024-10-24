How to vote in Utah’s Nov. 5 election

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day, as most people likely know in our current highly publicized and sometimes divisive political climate. KSL TV has been talking to Utahns to find out what they are about in our Roads To Understanding series.

But Nov. 5 isn’t the only important deadline in the election cycle. In fact, Friday is the final day potential voters can register by mail or online. Read on to find out how to participate in the several options Utah offers and even how to volunteer as a poll worker.

Vote.gov is a good starting point. It will know you are in Utah or you can select your state or territory to begin. A guide to voting near the top of the page also provides information about non-typical circumstances like voting for college students, new U.S. citizens, for those unhoused, or if a person has a disability.

Registering to vote

Friday is the deadline for registering by mail or online, but the mail must be received on that day, making online registration the safe strategy. Those choosing mail can use the form filler on vote.gov or download the national mail voter form PDF.

Those registering online will be directed to a secure Utah registration site where users can check if they are already registered or start the process of registering with a Utah driver license or state identification number, address and date of birth. Users must also click a box to demonstrate they aren’t a robot.

NOTE: The application must be received by the voter’s county clerk no later than 5 p.m. 11 calendar days before the election, making Friday the final online registration day.

A notice also warns users that registering or preregistering to vote is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine up to $2,500.

How to check your voter registration

You can confirm your voter registration status on Utah’s election website. There you can check if you are already registered and with your state ID and birthdate, check your status.

Sign up to track your ballot

Vote.Utah.gov also provides a way to sign up to track your ballot. Status updates can be sent to your phone or an email. A real-life check found that a ballot had been mailed to one process study and was accurate.

Utah also provides information about how the state ensures Utah’s elections are safe and secure. There is information available about safeguards for voter registration, voting equipment, ballot processing, voter responsibility and electronic registration information center — called ERIC — safeguards.

Vote.gov also has information about how votes are safe and hope you can keep them safe.

Other resources include information from the FBI, its public corruption unit, and what it calls its important but limited role in ensuring fair and free elections. On election night, KSLTV.com will update results as they are received and highlight the top races.

Poll worker resources for voters

Poll workers are essential to a successful election. Each state has different information to help with polls on Election Day. In Utah, each county recruits poll workers. At https://www.eac.gov/help-america-vote people can apply for volunteer positions.