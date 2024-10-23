On the Site:
SPORTS

New team look, philosophy as Utah Jazz open 2024-25 NBA season

Oct 23, 2024, 5:10 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

The Delta Center is pictured during a SLC Summer League game in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 8, 2...

The Delta Center is pictured during a SLC Summer League game in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 8, 2024. The Jazz will open the 2024-25 NBA season on Wednesday, Oct. 23 2024. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The 2024-25 season for the Utah Jazz comes with a new team look and a new philosophy.

It’s a bit of a throwback to Jazz teams of the past and embracing Utah’s mountain culture. 

The new Utah Jazz anthem, released Wednesday on Instagram, is all about “mountain basketball,” and what it means to play the sport in our state. 

“We have the most courts per capita in the nation, the majority of the population lives within 15 minutes from the Wasatch Front, and we have the largest Junior NBA program in the nation with 70,000 kids,” said Elaina Pappas, senior vice president of marketing for the Utah Jazz/Utah Hockey Club. 

Mountain theme

Pappas said that’s why you see the mountain theme in how the Jazz introduce the team, electronic signs, new jerseys coming in November and January, and Jazz swag inside the Delta Center‘s newly expanded team store.  

“This shows a really good example of our sky blue that we’ve introduced and our mountain purple,” Pappas said.  

They’re all in on the mountain theme. 

“If you just think about mountains as a metaphor there’s a lot of beautiful symmetry there in sports, in life, the climb, always wanting to go to the next summit, the pursuit of just getting better, of hope, of wins of a championship,” Pappas said.

An ideology out in front, fans can sport, similar to swag of the past, that they’ll see emerge throughout the year. 

One of the things KSL TV isn’t allowed to show you before Wednesday’s tipoff is the theme-age inside the arena, covered hours before the game by black curtains. The Jazz are planning on making a big reveal with the mountain theme at game time, everyone of course there will see it, but KSL can give you a hint, the team said it’s going to be “lit.” 

 

Sports

Brian Carlson

New team look, philosophy as Utah Jazz open 2024-25 NBA season

The 2024-25 season for the Utah Jazz comes with a new team look and a new philosophy.

55 minutes ago

