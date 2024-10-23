On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Staffing shortages, budget shortfalls impact Weber County Animal Shelter

Oct 23, 2024, 5:10 PM | Updated: 5:50 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A parvo outbreak is adding to the current list of challenges faced by staff at the Weber County Animal Shelter. They are already operating with a small staff and a budget shortfall, according to Zach Ridderhoff, president of Friends of Weber County Animal Services.

“Since 2017 when they became a no-kill shelter, they’ve still been operating on the budget of a kill shelter, which is much smaller,” he explained. “I think that they’re fully staffed at 17. Other shelters that are smaller are staffed at numbers more like 40.”

Ridderhoff said that’s why the shelter started reducing their hours back in August; opening at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The additional time with the doors closed gives staff a chance to try and catch up on cleaning the dozens of kennels.

Advocates for the Weber County Animal Shelter are pleading with county leaders to provide more support in staffing and a budget increase. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (File) A cat in the animal shelter. (File) An employee with animals in the animal shelter. (File) A cat in the animal shelter. (File) A cat in the animal shelter.

“I’ve been here, as late as 6 or 7 at night with people who were here at eight in the morning, and they’re still cleaning and they’re not done,” Ridderhoff said. “And cleaning and feeding, that’s normally done before they open, is still getting worked on.”

The Friends of Weber County Animal Services is currently pleading with Weber County Commissioners to increase the shelter’s budget for the 2025 fiscal year. Ridderhoff said that so far, a proposed increase is getting a positive reception in commission meetings. The commission is scheduled to review its tentative budget on November 24th.

Meantime, he said people can help through donations and volunteering, and by choosing to adopt instead of shopping for new pets. As a nonprofit, the Friends of Weber County Animal Services makes sure all donations go directly to helping the animals.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Residents of Montezuma Creek in San Juan County say they are trying to help youth stay away from th...

Alex Cabrero

Roads to Understanding: Montezuma Creek residents stress life learning to youth

The Iina Bihoo’aah program, which in Navajo, means life learning, is helping youth on the Navajo Nation say away from issues such as substance abuse and domestic violence.

6 minutes ago

James Marshall (left), Kylie Marshall (center) and their one-year-old (right) are pictured on Wedne...

Dan Rascon

Baby in stroller hit by driver who police say was high on marijuana thrown 43 feet

A mother and her two kids from Grantsville are lucky to be alive after the baby in the stroller was hit by a car and thrown 43 feet through the air. The car also knocked the mother to the ground.

24 minutes ago

(File) A cat in the animal shelter....

Mike Anderson

Staffing shortages, budget shortfalls impact Weber County Animal Shelter

Advocates for the Weber County Animal Shelter are pleading with county leaders to provide more support in staffing and a budget increase.

1 hour ago

The Delta Center is pictured during a SLC Summer League game in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 8, 2...

Brian Carlson

New team look, philosophy as Utah Jazz open 2024-25 NBA season

The 2024-25 season for the Utah Jazz comes with a new team look and a new philosophy.

1 hour ago

Grizzly bear 399, pictured with her cub, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, Oct....

Jacob Freeman

Famous grizzly, Bear 399, killed by car in Wyoming

Grizzly bear 399, who has captivated researchers and visitors at Teton National Park for years, has died after being hit by a car on Snake River Highway.

1 hour ago

A Taylorsville police vehicle is pictured in Taylorsville on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Kristin Murphy,...

Mark Jones

Charges filed against 3 people in connection to murder of Taylorsville man

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced on Wednesday that charges have been filed against three people in connection to the death of Jorge Llamas.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Staffing shortages, budget shortfalls impact Weber County Animal Shelter