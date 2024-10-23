Staffing shortages, budget shortfalls impact Weber County Animal Shelter

OGDEN — A parvo outbreak is adding to the current list of challenges faced by staff at the Weber County Animal Shelter. They are already operating with a small staff and a budget shortfall, according to Zach Ridderhoff, president of Friends of Weber County Animal Services.

“Since 2017 when they became a no-kill shelter, they’ve still been operating on the budget of a kill shelter, which is much smaller,” he explained. “I think that they’re fully staffed at 17. Other shelters that are smaller are staffed at numbers more like 40.”

Ridderhoff said that’s why the shelter started reducing their hours back in August; opening at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The additional time with the doors closed gives staff a chance to try and catch up on cleaning the dozens of kennels.

“I’ve been here, as late as 6 or 7 at night with people who were here at eight in the morning, and they’re still cleaning and they’re not done,” Ridderhoff said. “And cleaning and feeding, that’s normally done before they open, is still getting worked on.”

The Friends of Weber County Animal Services is currently pleading with Weber County Commissioners to increase the shelter’s budget for the 2025 fiscal year. Ridderhoff said that so far, a proposed increase is getting a positive reception in commission meetings. The commission is scheduled to review its tentative budget on November 24th.

Meantime, he said people can help through donations and volunteering, and by choosing to adopt instead of shopping for new pets. As a nonprofit, the Friends of Weber County Animal Services makes sure all donations go directly to helping the animals.