Baby in stroller hit by driver who police say was high on marijuana thrown 43 feet

Oct 23, 2024, 5:48 PM

James Marshall (left), Kylie Marshall (center) and their one-year-old (right) are pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 23, after mother and baby were hit by a car during a walk Tuesday. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

GRANTSVILLE — A mother and her two kids from Grantsville are lucky to be alive after the baby in the stroller was hit by a car and thrown 43 feet through the air. The car also knocked the mother to the ground.

Grantsville Police told KSL TV that the driver was high on marijuana at the time. It happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Meadow Lark and Clark Street.

Ring doorbell video from a neighbor obtained exclusively by KSL TV showed the mom crossing the street pushing the stroller with her one-year-old baby inside. The mom’s two-year-old son was in front of them riding a balance bike. The mom can be heard screaming “No, no, no,” as the car was heading right for them. She was knocked to the ground as the stroller went flying through the air.

“It was terrifying. I didn’t know if I was going to be hit or my toddler was going to be hit,” Kylie Marshall told KSL TV. “I thought someone was going to die.”

James Marshall (left), Kylie Marshall (center) and their one-year-old (right) are pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 23, after mother and baby were hit by a car during a walk Tuesday. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) Ring doorbell footage from the Marshall's neighbor captured the moment when Kylie Marshall and her baby were hit by a car. (Marshall family)

Kylie Marshall, who is an ER nurse by profession, got up from the ground and ran to her baby in the stroller.

“I just knew I needed to get to her right now. I ran across the street as fast as I could, terrified of what I was going to find in the stroller,” Kylie Marshall said.

Her one-year-old girl was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital. She suffered a concussion and had scrapes and bruising and was later released. Kylie Marshall had cuts and bruising on her elbow, the palm of her hand and her knee.

“It was such a miracle that no one died or got critically injured. It was really a miracle. I’m very blessed 100 percent,” she said.

Marshall’s husband got the call from police while at work. “Worst case scenario easily all of them could have died,” James Marshall said. “This is truly a miracle.”

The driver, 26-year-old Nathan Craven, was booked into Tooele County Jail on two counts of DUI causing a serious injury.

“They were right in the middle of the intersection and there was no attempt to brake. It was determined later that he was under the influence of marijuana. He was given a series of tests which he failed,” said Lt. Jeff Watson with the Grantsville Police Department. “He gave a few different statements, said it was a manual car, a clutch he was unfamiliar with, and that the sun was in his eyes.”

Police said Craven also had a vile of clean urine he was wearing inside his clothes for drug testing at work.

“This is someone that obviously has a problem. If he is driving around wearing a container of fake urine in his pants so he can pass a urine test he knows he’s going to test positive,” Watson said.

