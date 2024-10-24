On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Sharon Says So: Utah women seek election facts from ‘America’s Government Teacher’

Oct 23, 2024, 6:53 PM | Updated: 7:48 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The woman who’s become known as America’s Government Teacher was in Utah Wednesday.

Sharon McMahon, also known as SharonSaysSo greeted fans at the King’s English Bookstore before her event in at UVU which she says will be “part history lesson, part dance party.”

She’s also helping Utahns sift through the political noise ahead of the election. The bookstore says around 350 women who turned out to get her book signed. It’s called The Small and the Mighty — about little known people in US history who’ve had a major impact on the nation.

“There’s no such thing as a Republican bridge or a Democrat bridge. We want safe communities and opportunities for our kids,” McMahon said when talking about how opposition parties are needed for any supermajority state.

It’s that type of advice that makes her fans see her as a voice of reason.

“She’s just very neutral with the facts,” said one fan.

“She does a lot of the sifting through the noise so that I have the time that I spend. I know that I can trust her,” said another.

“We may have different ideas of how to get (better policy),” said McMahon, “but the goal has to build a bigger tent and not sort of crush our opposition beneath our heel.”

She said a healthy democracy thrives with lots of voices.

“Politics can not become a zero sum game, that we should not say only good ideas come from our party,” McMahon says.

And her advice has made voters like Angie Dodge feel more educated.

“Learning that the primaries (in Utah) are actually a lot more important than the general election. And local government initiatives are heavily important to listen to, so being involved on her Instagram got me looking into that,” she said.

Her fans are especially looking for truth and impartiality as the November 5th election approaches.

“Her focus on what is and is not constitutionally correct is super helpful.” said fan Bex Chase. “Like what a what a candidate promises, what they can actually do. So we’re hearing lots of promises, but some of the things that the candidates are promising, it’s not something that is constitutionally available to them.”

Sharon’s advice for getting facts ahead of the election: visit trusted websites and read lots of news articles to get different perspectives. And don’t vote for someone just because you recognize their name or party. She also frequently advocates for reading local news.

“I think sometimes people get frustrated that they turn on MSNBC and it’s not what they want it to be…then watch the local news,” she said.

And she says local races are equally, if not more important than the national ones.

“Listen, the president is going to fix the potholes, these are the real issues that drive how satisfied you are with your community,” she said

And her message, is resonating with Utah women in particular.

Because after all, Sharon Says So.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Sharon McMahon, also known as Sharon Says So, greeted fans at a Salt Lake City bookstore on Wednesd...

Lindsay Aerts

Sharon Says So: Utah women seek election facts from ‘America’s Government Teacher’

The woman who's become known as America's Government Teacher was in Utah Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Moving to Utah: Apartments and town houses on Traverse Mountain Boulevard in Lehi are pictured on A...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmaker plans to target illegal short-term rentals

A Utah lawmaker has short-term rentals in his sights for the upcoming legislative session.

2 hours ago

FILE - "I voted" stickers are seen in the Polk County Election Office during early voting, Wednesda...

Larry D. Curtis

How to vote in Utah’s Nov. 5 election

Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day, as most people likely know. But it isn't the only important deadline in the election cycle. In fact, Friday is the final day potential voters can register by mail or online.

2 hours ago

Residents of Montezuma Creek in San Juan County say they are trying to help youth stay away from th...

Alex Cabrero

Roads to Understanding: Montezuma Creek residents stress life learning to youth

The Iina Bihoo’aah program, which in Navajo, means life learning, is helping youth on the Navajo Nation say away from issues such as substance abuse and domestic violence.

2 hours ago

An image captured from Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows a suspected drunken drive...

Todd Richmond, Associated Press

Suspected drunken driver arrested after passing Harris’ motorcade the wrong way in Wisconsin

A sheriff's official says a suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way passed within feet of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade following a campaign stop this week in Wisconsin.

2 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump...

John Fritze, CNN

RFK Jr. asks US Supreme Court to take his name off Wisconsin’s presidential ballot

A month after demanding that New York election officials keep his name on that state’s presidential ballot, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to remove him from the ballot in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Sharon Says So: Utah women seek election facts from ‘America’s Government Teacher’