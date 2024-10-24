On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Justice Department warns Elon Musk that his $1 million giveaway to registered voters may be illegal

Oct 23, 2024, 6:05 PM

Elon Musk speaks as part of a campaign town hall in support of Republican presidential nominee form...

Elon Musk speaks as part of a campaign town hall in support of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump in Folsom, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY EVAN PEREZ, HANNAH RABINOWITZ AND MARSHALL COHEN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The Justice Department warned Elon Musk’s America PAC in recent days that his $1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states may violate federal law, people briefed on the matter told CNN.

Musk, who has thrown his support behind former President Donald Trump and is spending millions of dollars supporting his candidacy, has publicized the $1 million prize by his political action committee aiming to increase voter registrations in hotly contested states.

Musk’s initial promise to pay prizes to registered voters immediately raised concerns from election law experts and some state officials who questioned whether it ran afoul of the law.

Federal law bars paying people to register to vote. The language of the petition currently promises $1 million prizes to people chosen at random for signing a petition in support of First and Second Amendment freedoms. But to sign the petition, you must be registered to vote in specific states.

A letter from the Justice Department’s public integrity section, which investigates potential election-related law violations, went to Musk’s political action committee, according to people briefed on the matter.

CNN has reached out seeking comment from Musk, several email addresses listed on the super PAC’s website, the group’s treasurer, and Musk’s press team at the X platform.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

“We want to try to get over a million, maybe 2 million voters in the battleground states to sign the petition in support of the First and Second Amendment,” Musk said in announcing the sweepstakes at a Trump campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. “We are going to be awarding $1 million randomly to people who have signed the petition, every day, from now until the election.”

Musk offers voters $1 million a day to sign PAC petition backing the Constitution. Is that legal?

After Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat and former state attorney general, said Sunday that the giveaway was “deeply concerning” and deserved legal scrutiny, Musk posted on his X platform that it was “concerning that he would say such a thing.”

In response to a post claiming Musk was “paying to register Republicans,” Musk said winners “can be from any or no political party and you don’t even have to vote.” He did not address the potential legal problem of only opening the lottery to registered voters.

On Sunday, the second day of the sweepstakes, the super PAC reframed its messaging around the giveaway, describing the money as payment for a job. In social media posts, the group said winners would be “selected to earn $1M as a spokesperson for America PAC” – and subsequently posted pro-Trump testimonial videos featuring the winners.

However, several election law experts who spoke to CNN pointed out that the fine print on Musk’s super PAC website explaining the official terms of entry did not change. Only petition signers can win the $1 million prize, and signers “must be registered voters of Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin.”

It’s not clear when Musk received the Justice Department’s letter and whether it prompted changes to messaging around the giveaway.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Elon Musk speaks as part of a campaign town hall in support of Republican presidential nominee form...

Evan Perez, Hannah Rabinowitz and Marshall Cohen, CNN

Justice Department warns Elon Musk that his $1 million giveaway to registered voters may be illegal

The Justice Department warned Elon Musk’s America PAC in recent days that his $1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states may violate federal law.

52 seconds ago

(File)...

Becky Bruce and Candy Zillale, KSL NewsRadio

Utah voters flock to website evaluating judge performance

Traffic rose 58% compared to the last election cycle for a website offering judge performance evaluations in Utah, according to the non-partisan commission that runs the site. 

6 hours ago

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Catalyzing a ...

Anna Cooban, CNN

ChatGPT can be tricked into telling people how to commit crimes, a tech firm finds

A Norwegian firm reports that the AI chat tool can be duped into providing advice on how to commit crimes ranging from money laundering to the export of weapons to sanctioned countries.

8 hours ago

After two men escaped a sheriff’s deputy on a 4-wheeler during an illegal joyride in late July, i...

Andrew Adams

Not a clean getaway: Man charged in illegal 4-wheeler joyride after deputy’s 2-month investigation

After two men escaped a sheriff’s deputy on a 4-wheeler during an illegal joyride in late July, it may have looked like a clean getaway.

19 hours ago

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks during Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Bro...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Lyman asks US Supreme Court to declare Cox ineligible for reelection

Phil Lyman announced Tuesday he is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to disqualify Gov. Spencer Cox's bid for reelection, appealing an earlier decision from Utah's high court that shot down his attempts to install himself as the Republican nominee for governor.

1 day ago

Voters depart an election center during primary voting, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga....

Kate Brumback, Associated Press

Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules

The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by national and state Republicans to immediately reinstate recently passed election rules that a judge had ruled were invalid.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Justice Department warns Elon Musk that his $1 million giveaway to registered voters may be illegal