Utah Jazz Vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Blog & Analysis From Delta Center

Oct 23, 2024, 6:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The long wait is over as the Utah Jazz open the 2024-25 NBA regular season at Delta Center against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Jazz enter the season with a new look after finishing 12th in the Western Conference last season with a 31-51 record. Despite inking Lauri Markkanen to a long-term max extension, few expect Utah to make a push for the playoffs in a loaded West.

Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton return as veteran contributors from last season, but Will Hardy’s crew also has seven players in their third NBA season or less.

Center Walker Kessler and guard Johnny Juzang look to make a leap in their third year. Point guard Keyonte George hopes to take the next step after wearing down late in his rookie season. At the same time, fellow second-year players Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh will try to show they belong in Hardy’s regular rotation.

Behind them is a trio of rookies and a smattering of veterans vying for playing time this season. CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge brought in sixth-year veterans Svi Mykhailiuk and Drew Eubanks along with 15-year pro Patty Mills for some veteran leadership on and off the court. 2024 first-round picks Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier will have a chance to show they belong in the league while second-round pick Kyle Filipowski tries to earn backup center and power forward minutes.

Utah Jazz-Memphis Grizzlies Gameday Coverage

Pregame

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

Utah Jazz Vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Blog & Analysis From Delta Center