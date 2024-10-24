On the Site:
Utah Jazz Forward John Collins Sends Blocked Shot Into Delta Center Crowd

Oct 23, 2024, 8:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Rookie Zach Edey had gotten the better of Utah Jazz forward John Collins and the NBA veteran took his frustrations out on an unsuspecting Jake LaRavia floater.

The Jazz plays the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024-25 season opener on Wednesday, October 23.

RELATED: High Flying Lauri Markkanen Gets Utah Jazz Season Started With Thunderous Slam

Moments after Collins and Edey were whistled for a double foul and Utah trailing by six, LaRavia drove by his defender and appeared to have a clear look at the bucket. Collins helped off Edey, skying across the lane to send LaRavia’s shot into the stands.

Utah is trailing Memphis 49-37 with 4:49 left in the first half. Lauri Markkanen’s ten points lead the Jazz. Collins has six points and four rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench. Santi Aldama and Desmond Bane each have nine points for Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 11-of-23 from deep, while Utah is just 1-of-7 from three.

RELATED STORIES

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

The Jazz open the regular season on Wednesday, October 23, at home against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Jazz 2024-25 Expectations

With a heavy emphasis on youth, the Jazz aren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference race.

While the Jazz will be happy to learn more about their eight players on the roster aged 23 or younger, the uber-talented 2025 NBA Draft class will likely also influence how the front office handles the roster throughout the season.

The Jazz enters the year competing with the Portland Trail Blazers for the worst record in the West. At the same time, fans will have to eye the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors among cellar dwellers in the East.

Wins won’t be the measure of success for the Jazz, rather the development of the team’s youth, cultural identity, and lottery standings will all be weighed heavily at the end of the season.

Utah Jazz-Memphis Grizzlies Gameday Coverage

