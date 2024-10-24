Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Posterizes 7’4 Zach Edey

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen has picked up right where he left off last season, using his athleticism and explosiveness to make NBA defenders look small. The eighth-year Utah Jazz forward used every inch of his seven-foot frame to throw down a vicious dunk on top of oversized rookie Zach Edey.

The Jazz plays the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024-25 season opener on Wednesday, October 23.

In the middle of Utah’s third-quarter run, the Finnish forward exploded from the baseline to catch a Keyonte George lob. Marrkanen caught the pass with the rim nearly at eye level before throwing down a monstrous jam as the two-time National Player of the Year Edey looked on helplessly.

Markkanen hasn’t missed a beat after signing a massive offseason deal, leading Utah in scoring with an efficient 16 points on eight shot attempts in 16 first-half minutes. He has seven third-quarter points to lead all scorers with 23.

The Jazz have struggled to hit or even attempt threes, making 1-of-7 first-half attempts, while Memphis knocked down 11 shots from deep. Utah trails Memphis 79-72 midway through the third quarter.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

The Jazz open the regular season on Wednesday, October 23, at home against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Jazz 2024-25 Expectations

With a heavy emphasis on youth, the Jazz aren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference race.

While the Jazz will be happy to learn more about their eight players on the roster aged 23 or younger, the uber-talented 2025 NBA Draft class will likely also influence how the front office handles the roster throughout the season.

𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘! We caught up with Lauri and Brice ahead of the season opener to see what they’re looking forward to and find out if they still have pregame jitters before starting off a new season 🤔#ShootaroundInterviews presented by @ZionsBank — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 23, 2024

The Jazz enters the year competing with the Portland Trail Blazers for the worst record in the West. At the same time, fans will have to eye the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors among cellar dwellers in the East.

Wins won’t be the measure of success for the Jazz, rather the development of the team’s youth, cultural identity, and lottery standings will all be weighed heavily at the end of the season.

