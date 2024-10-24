DWR recommends changes to Utah deer management, seeks input

SALT LAKE CITY — The Division of Wildlife Resources is recommending updates to the Utah deer management plan.

A press release from the DWR said that the Utah deer management plan was approved in 2019. It will expire this December.

“This updated management plan incorporates all the latest scientific studies and research data about mule deer,” said DWR Big Game Coordinator Dax Mangus.

According to Mangus, wildlife experts have been working to analyze data collected through GPS collars.

They’ve used the data to develop updates to some parts of the existing plan.

“This includes increasing targeted predator removal, increasing the amount of habitat and associated restoration projects to benefit mule deer, and combating disease through targeting hunting strategies, among other things,” Mangus said.

Additionally, the proposed plan would enable the DWR to automatically adjust permit numbers in response to data from deer monitoring efforts.

Deer hunting opportunities for youth would also be expanded under the new plan.

Updating hunting strategies

In addition to wildlife monitoring, the DWR is proposing the implementation of new hunting strategies.

If approved, they would take effect in five hunting units as part of a research study. If approved, hunting strategies could be implemented in the following areas:

Pine Valley

Beaver [west of I-15]

Boulder/Kaiparowits

Cache

Thousand Lakes

Depending on the area, strategies could include antler point or weapon restrictions.

For example, the DWR press release said that in the Beaver, Boulder/Kaiparowits and Cache areas, hunts involving muzzleloaders or rifles could be restricted while archery remains unimpacted.

“Sometimes, the public asks the DWR to test new strategies or to take a fresh look at management practices that may have been implemented and discontinued in the past,” said DWR Big Game Projects Coordinator Kent Hersey. “The mule deer hunting strategies most frequently asked about and requested by hunters include antler point restrictions and restrictions on hunting weapon technology.”

During the study, the DWR would also recommend a number of permits to be allotted each season. It would work to maintain buck-to-doe ratios in each area.

“We are proposing to implement these strategies on a few units in Utah on a trial basis. We want to research their impacts on mule deer populations and understand the social implications of these strategies,” said Hersey.

In addition to the proposed hunting strategy study, the DWR has requested updates to some hunts, including those for bison, moose, pronghorn and elk.

Mangus explained the recommended updates in a recently uploaded YouTube video.

Public feedback requested

The DWR said it will host six public meetings before the Utah Wildlife Board makes a decision. Members of the public can attend them in person or virtually.

The DWR website lists a full schedule of meetings.

Additionally, officials opened a public comment period on Oct. 22. You can submit comments through the DWR’s feedback form.

If the Utah Wildlife Board approves the proposed updates, they will go into effect on Dec. 12 and last until December 2030.