Community support for victim of 2023 Tooele semitruck crash on Main Street

LOCAL NEWS

Oct 23, 2024, 10:35 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Nearly a year since Main Street became a real life horror scene, the community is still reeling, trying to recover. On Wednesday, dozens came together in support of one of the victims of that tragedy.

Community members said the only way forward is together.

A Tooele woman, 68-year-old RaNay Jane Rudie, passed away in September. She was one of the people injured last November when a semitruck with faulty brakes plowed into dozens of vehicles and a car dealership.

‘I closed my eyes and prayed’: Tooele crash victims describe semi barreling toward them

“It was a scary day,” DeeAnn Feuerbach, Rudie’s niece, said. “It was like an action movie just brought to life. But in a movie it’s fake, and this was real. So this was pretty tough. I think the whole community felt that one.”

Rudie suffered serious injuries. Feuerbach said Rudie was one of two people flown to the hospital, but she never recovered.

“She succumbed to her injuries. Never was able to heal from them,” Feuerbach told KSL TV.

DeeAnn Feuerbach, Rudie’s niece, said she was grateful for the community. (KSL TV)

While the community is still healing from the tragedy, they’re doing it together by raising money to pay for Rudie’s headstone.

“I’ve seen people step up and make miracles happen,” Feuerbach said. “We’re grateful for the community. We heard them, we felt them, every prayer.”

To donate to Rudie’s family, Venmo @DeeAnn-Feuerbach.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

