EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Salt Lake City School District holds last school bond open house before election

Oct 23, 2024, 11:01 PM | Updated: 11:02 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District Wednesday night gave one last in-person push before Election Day to educate voters on a $730 million bond to rebuild two high schools and fund other projects.

At the last of three open houses, citizens and district parents looked over informational displays, asked questions, and chatted with school board members about what the district was asking for.

“The bond deals with four big categories. One is to rebuild West High, second to rebuild Highland High School, third to add an athletic fieldhouse at East High School, and fourth is to make sustainability improvements throughout (the) district,” explained Yándary Chatwin, Salt Lake City School District spokesperson.

She explained that if approved, property taxes would increase by $38.33 for every $100,000 of home value, per year. For businesses, Chatwin explained the tax would be $67.70 for every $100,000 of business value.

The school district anticipated taking around 25 years to pay off the bond, Chatwin said.

“It’s important for voters to understand the impact that this bond would have on their home, specifically, and their family,” she said.

At Wednesday’s open house, foam boards with renderings, plans, and bullet point info expanded deeper into each of the four funding categories.

“We’re here with some experts. We’ve got our architects that have worked on feasibility studies for the high schools here to answer questions,” Chatwin said. “So they’re getting to know why there’s a need to rebuild some of our schools, what the projects would go for in terms of sustainability, and then just everything that encompasses all of that.”

Chatwin made clear that the district isn’t trying to sway voters one way or the other.

“We want to make sure that voters feel like they have the information to make a decision and make their voice heard this election,” she said.

Parent Sharen Hauri stopped by the open house, and said she spends a lot of time at Highland High where two of her children attend.

She said she was “thinking about what the high school’s delivering and what our kids are getting out of it. I think the school district’s doing a pretty good job with the schools.”

Hauri wondered if new school buildings are the right way to spend tax dollars in the coming decades, and had questions at the open house about the plans beyond the architectural and cosmetic aspects.

“The things that are happening inside the buildings from sustainability, to educational changes or improvements, I think are the important part of it,” Hauri said. “Because we’re here to help our kids learn, and then eventually the changes would hopefully be cost savings for both maintenance and for energy use.”

It was important to her to take in the information, as Hauri said schools are community centers.

“We should think hard about what the value is for the community and how much we’re willing to invest in it, and if this is the right project at the right time,” she said.

She’s now ready to cast her ballot.

“Yes,” Hauri said, with a laugh. “I’m excited to vote.”

For anyone who missed the three open houses, the Salt Lake City School District has information about the bond online.

