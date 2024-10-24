Kessler Impresses, But Jazz Downed By Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 126-124 despite a strong showing from Lauri Markkanen.

The Finnish All-Star scored 35 points on 9-15 shooting, including 4-7 from the three-point line and 13-14 from the free-throw line, while grabbing nine rebounds.

Three Grizzlies players broke the 20-point mark with Santi Alama leading Memphis with 27, Desmond Bane adding 24, and Ja Morant finishing with 22.

Walker Kessler Living Up To The Hype

Walker Kessler was maybe the most talked about Jazzman during the preseason as he won the starting center job over John Collins.

Against Memphis, Kessler proved his worthiness.

Last season, Kessler had just two games in which he recorded a double-double while adding five blocks.

The third-year center scored 16 points on 6-7 shooting, while adding 14 rebounds and five blocks against Grizzlies, opening the season on a high note.

“I play my best when I play a lot of energy, and so it’s (about) maintaining that consistency of playing with that energy,” Kessler said.

The 23-year-old also knocked down 5-6 free throws, a good sign after shooting just 54 percent over his first two seasons in the league.

“I want to go in line because now is the time to try and figure it out,” Kessler said of his approach.

The center’s five made free throws are his second-highest total for a single game, and his most makes since December 2, 2022.

Cody Williams Tested Defensively

Cody Williams made his debut for the Jazz in a reserve role against the Grizzlies, recording two points and four rebounds in 20 minutes, but failed to attempt a field goal in his first regular season appearance.

While his offensive production may take time to develop, the team is excited about his defensive instincts.

“When Cody has been put in those spots where he has a problem to solve, he’s made more good choices than bad,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “And so I think that’s a good indicator for us.”

Ja steal. Ja speed. Ja and-1. ⚡️ He’s up to 20 PTS and 8 AST… Grizzlies-Jazz 4Q on NBA League Pass! 📲 https://t.co/n4DwiGAYgZ pic.twitter.com/szntkcSSi2 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2024

The Colorado product used his length well to contest perimeter shooters and challenge smaller players who drove into the paint against him, but was also tagged with four fouls in limited minutes.

“Some guys, you’ve really got to show your hands, because the second you put your hand down, some ref is going to call a foul,” Williams said.

Williams had his work cut out for him drawing Morant, Bane, and Aldama, and though each player had strong offensive nights, the Jazz recognize it’s part of the process.

“We’re going to put him on different matchups, and he’s going to be in different spots in our defense,” Hardy said. “It’s been encouraging to see early.”

Cold Delta Center

The Jazz three-point shooting wasn’t the only cold thing at Wednesday’s night season opener.

With Delta Center serving as a shared space for both the NBA and the NHL, the arena is noticeably colder than in years past.

With so many games played so closely together, the ice must remain intact for the Utah Hockey Club, which adds a chill to the air, even inside Jazz games.

The ice is covered with a thick layer of black plastic that serves as a moisture barrier so water doesn’t rise through the hardwood floor, but it doesn’t eliminate the cooler temperature.

In short, if you’re coming to a Jazz game this season, bring a jacket.

