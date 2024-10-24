On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Ron Ely, TV’s ‘Tarzan’ in the 1960s, dies at 86

Oct 24, 2024, 7:54 AM

Former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely during an interview in Los Angeles on December 28, 1987. (Reed Sa...

Former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely during an interview in Los Angeles on December 28, 1987. (Reed Saxon/AP)

(Reed Saxon/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Los Angeles Ron Ely, the tall, musclebound actor who played the title character in the 1960s NBC series “Tarzan,” has died at age 86.

Ely’s daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her father died Sept. 29 at his home in Los Alamos, California, an unincorporated community in Santa Barbara County.

While Ron Ely was not quite as well-known as Johnny Weismuller, the Olympic swimmer who played Tarzan in movies in the 1930s and 1940s, Ely helped form the image of the shirtless, loincloth-wearing character further immortalized by Disney.

“He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader,” Kirsten Ely said in an Instagram post. “He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person – there was something truly magical about him.”

In 2019, the actor tragically returned to the news when his 62-year-old wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, was stabbed to death at their Santa Barbara home by their 30-year-old son, Cameron Ely, who was subsequently shot and killed by police. Ron Ely, who was home during the stabbing, challenged the prosecutor’s report that his son’s shooting was justified.

“If he didn’t have a gun or he didn’t have a weapon, what was the basis of shooting him?” the elder Ely’s attorney John Burris said in 2020. “They may have very well thought he was involved in some other activity involving the mom. But that’s not a basis to shoot and kill him. You have to have a lawful basis to do that.”

In the early 1980s, Ely was host of the Miss America pageant and met Valerie, a Miss Florida, there. They married in 1984. The couple had three children, and Ely retired from acting to focus on his family in 2001.

“Late in life I had a young family. I decided to stop acting and work at home, as an author, that way I could be with the kids all through school and be able to attend their sports games and things,” he told London’s Daily Express in 2013, expressing interest in the time at reentering acting. He would return briefly in the 2014 TV movie “Expecting Amish.”

Ely’s Tarzan didn’t speak in the monosyllabic grunts often associated with the character, originally created by novelist Edgar Rice Burroughs. He was instead an educated bachelor who had grown sick of civilization and had returned to African jungle where he was raised.

Ely said in interviews that he did his own stunts on the show, working directly and precariously with the tigers, chimpanzees and other wild animals that were Tarzan’s friends and servants.

“They first tried to cast a former American football player called Mike Henry but he didn’t like chimpanzees and from the moment he got on set, things went south in a hurry,” Ely told the Daily Express.

A chimp attacked Henry and injured his jaw when the show’s pilot was being filmed, and Ely was cast in his place at the last moment.

“I met with them on a Monday and when they offered me the role I thought: ‘No way do I want to step into that bear trap. You do Tarzan and you are stamped for life’,” Ely told the Daily Express. “Was I ever right! But my agent convinced me it was a quality show and was going to work. So on the Friday I was on a plane to Brazil to shoot the first episode.”

Ely also played the title character in the 1975 action film “Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze,” but otherwise had mostly small roles in TV and films, including the 1958 movie musical “South Pacific.”

He also wrote a pair of mystery novels featuring a detective named Jake Sands, 1994’s “Night Shadows” and 1995’s “East Beach.”

Born in Hereford, Texas, and raised in Amarillo, he married his high school sweetheart in 1959, but divorced two years later.

Along with Kirsten Casale Ely, he is survived by daughter Kaitland Ely Sweet.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Russell Eagle Bear, with the Rosebud Sioux Reservation Tribal Council, talks to U.S. Interio...

Graham Lee Brewer, Associated Press

President Biden to formally apologize for Indian boarding school policy

President Joe Biden said he will formally apologize on Friday for the country's role in forcing Indigenous children into boarding schools, where many were physically, emotionally, and sexually abused and nearly 1,000 died.

34 minutes ago

The strip of land called Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, seen here from Royal Caribbean's Navig...

Averi Kremposky, WESH

Search suspended after 66-year-old woman falls from cruise ship out of Florida, US Coast Guard says

The search for a 66-year-old woman who fell from a Taylor Swift-themed cruise on Tuesday night has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard has announced.

3 hours ago

Pictured is a McDonald's bag with an order for a Quarter Pounder sandwich, which has been linked to...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

First lawsuit filed against McDonald’s over its E. coli outbreak

A Colorado man has filed the first lawsuit against McDonald’s relating to its E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders that, so far, has led to at least 49 illnesses across 10 states, including one death.

4 hours ago

President Joe Biden appears during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White ...

CNN

Biden makes clear AI can’t launch nukes as he looks to harness new technology’s power

President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered his national security agencies to harness new, powerful artificial intelligence technology in a bid to compete with rivals such as China while also applying guardrails to prevent its use for antidemocratic purposes.

5 hours ago

FILE - A spectator records a cell phone video as fireworks are launched over the Ohio River during ...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

One Tech Tip: How to prepare your online accounts for when you die

Most people have accumulated a pile of data on their social media and digital accounts over their lifetimes. What happens to those selfies, emails, videos and other files when we die?

5 hours ago

Kelly was arrested Tuesday and is being held on three felony counts of acts of terrorism and four o...

Kelly McCleary, CNN

Arizona DNC office shootings suspect was seen posting signs with bags of a white, powdery substance attached, officials say

Arizona investigators surveilling the man accused of shooting at the Democratic National Committee office in a suburb of Phoenix saw him posting political signs with bags of a white, powdery substance attached, officials said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Ron Ely, TV’s ‘Tarzan’ in the 1960s, dies at 86