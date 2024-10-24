On the Site:
SPORTS

Looking out for the Good: Utah Hockey Club now offers youth hockey programs

Oct 24, 2024, 9:54 AM | Updated: 10:26 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club is unveiling a statewide youth program to get kids on the ice.

The program includes Hockey 101 — a series of events held at rec centers and ice rinks all over Utah that aims to help young players develop their skills.

The program will teach kids ages 8 to 14 the basic skills needed to play hockey and provide ways for them to get involved in the sport.

A crowd made up of youth from local hockey programs cheer while waiting to greet the new Utah National Hockey League team upon their arrival at Signature Aviation SLC in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

UHC also partnered with local parks and recreation departments to introduce street hockey to Utah communities.

Further, the club will donate all needed equipment like skates, nets, sticks, and more.

Registration for the program and other resources can be found on UHC’s website.

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

