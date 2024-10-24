Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 10

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is Cyprus High School’s Britton Jepsen.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Britton Jepsen, WR/SS (Cyprus)

The Cyprus Pirates entered their regular season finale last week still looking for their first win of the season. They took on Kearns High School, who were also winless on the season, in a Region 4 clash. The Pirates took control of the game against the Cougars, going up 10-0 after the first quarter. Cyprus would break things open in the second quarter as Jepsen scored on a 55-yard pick-six. They extended their lead to 31-0 at the half over Kearns.

Kearns came out of the locker room aggressive, scoring two touchdowns quickly. But Jepsen stymied any hopes of a comeback when he ran 65 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. That score put Cyprus ahead 38-13.

He would finish the night hauling in a 75-yard touchdown pass from DJ Oveson as the Pirates enjoyed a 51-13 win, sending their senior class out on a positive note as they finished the season 1-9.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

