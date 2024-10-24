Keyonte George Learning To Lead Utah Jazz In Second Season

SALT LAKE CITY—It’s one game out of 82, so we’re not exactly pushing the panic button, but Keyonte George still has plenty of room for improvement if he is going to be the long-term point guard solution for the Utah Jazz.

Poor shooting nights happen to the game’s greats, so it’s not unexpected to see the streaky scorer struggle under the extra bright lights of opening night. What can’t happen is wild drives to the basket, leaving George relying on the officials to bail him out.

“Just got to be better,” George told SI.com’s Jared Koch postgame. “Go back to the drawing board tomorrow. That’s when you find out who you are in times like this… Not the outcome we wanted, but at the end of the day, it’s okay to be mad about stuff like this. Like I said, you find out the character you have as a person in times like this.”

Somewhere during his o-for-9 start from the field, the soon-to-be 21-year-old went from missing good looks in the lane to putting his head down and showing a ‘get to the basket by any means necessary mentality.’ This too often resulted in out-of-control drives that ended with a bad miss, and George sprawled out on the baseline, looking to the officials for a call. Despite earning nine free throws, George probably tried to do a little bit too much when his shot wasn’t falling. Chalk it up to a learning experience.

Positive Signs From Keyonte George

The former Baylor Bear still managed to show off his playmaking ability with some nifty passing. The second-year guard ended the night with seven assists against one turnover, showing a short memory on a dreadful shooting night.

Listed at 6’4 and 185 pounds, George has the measurables and is bursting with the athleticism, quickness, and creativity necessary to be successful in the league for years to come.

After averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists in 75 games last season as a rookie, the Lewisville, Texas, already showed he belongs in the league. With six players on the roster who are 23 or younger and seven with two years or less of NBA experience, can George take the next step and show that he is part of the first Utah Jazz championship core?

As the point guard, George is the head of the snake for everything head coach Will Hardy wants to do on both ends of the floor. No matter how he plays individually, part of George’s growth will be harnessing his frustration and putting on a confident face for his teammates.

Two steps forward, one step back. 81 games to go.

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah hosts the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center on Friday, October 25. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24