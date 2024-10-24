On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Granite School District to hold reunification drill at Hunter Elementary

Oct 24, 2024, 12:37 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — On Thursday, the Granite School District will complete its first reunification drill of this school year.

The drill will happen later in the school day at Hunter Elementary.

The district said it would treat this drill like the real thing, with agencies and law enforcement showing up, streets locked down, and notices going out.

It is the kind of system you hope never has to be used, but in the case something were to happen outside or inside the school and students need to be back with their parents, this is the system in place.

“Every drill is different,” said Andrea Stringham, Granite School District spokesperson.

Stringham said once this drill starts, a notice will go out over the intercom letting teachers know. Students will then be moved from their classroom to a space together.

From there, parents are notified the drill is underway to come pick up their student.

“They need to have their ID with them. They need to be on the registration card which has been a really important thing. You can’t pick up a child if you’re not on their registration card,” Stringham said.

In case of emergency: Being prepared ahead of time is key.

“You might need more staff that are running back and forth to get the students,” Stringham said.

During times when seconds count, this drill allows room for those tweaks.

“This gives us a chance to see what’s working well. Gives us an opportunity to see what can be improved on, and so that way, we can have all the kinks worked out in the case that a real emergency happens,” Stringham said.

Stringham said the district typically does two of these reunification drills a school year.

