On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

North Korean troops spotted in Russian border region with Ukraine, says Kyiv

Oct 24, 2024, 12:43 PM

Video provided to CNN by the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security ...

Video provided to CNN by the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security appears to show North Korean soldiers receiving Russian uniforms and equipment at the Sergeevka Training Ground in the Far East of Russia. (Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security)

(Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NIAMH KENNEDY AND DARYA TARASOVA-MARKINA, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) A group of North Korean soldiers have been spotted in Russia’s Kursk region, an area of ongoing military operations, Ukraine’s military intelligence service announced Thursday.

After receiving training in Russia’s far east, some troops have now made their way to the western Russia region where Ukraine has maintained a strong foothold since launching an incursion in August.

In a post on its official Telegram account, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said the troops had been spotted in Kursk on Wednesday.

The intelligence service said the roughly 12,000 North Korean soldiers that have been deployed to Russia are receiving training at five military training grounds in the east.

This comes after CNN geolocated social media videos showing troops arriving at the Sergeevka training ground, close to Russia’s border with China.

Thursday’s 12,000 figure is larger than had been previously been flagged by US officials. On Wednesday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at least 3,000 North Korean soldiers arrived in eastern Russia this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine had intelligence about Russia “training two military units from North Korea” involving perhaps “two brigades of 6,000 people each.”

Ukrainian intelligence services said Thursday that “several weeks” have been allocated for the coordination of the North Korean troops which includes 500 officers and three generals.

Moscow ‘in contact’ with Pyongyang

Ukraine had repeatedly warned that warming relations between Russia and North Korea could see Pyeongyang taking a more direct role in the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did nothing to dispel this suspicion when questioned by journalists at the BRICS summit on Thursday, saying Russia is currently “in contact” with North Korea.

“We have never doubted that the North Korean leadership takes our agreements seriously,” Putin told the press conference in Kazan, Russia.

“But what and how we will do is our business,” he added.

Putin’s Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov has been tasked with overseeing the troop’s training, the Ukrainian intelligence service said.

CNN had previously reported when North Korean recruits were filmed receiving equipment and uniforms at a training ground in Russia’s Far East.

The soldiers are thought to have received ammunition, bedding, winter clothing and footwear, and hygiene products from the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian intelligence service reported.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Video provided to CNN by the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security ...

Niamh Kennedy and Darya Tarasova-Markina, CNN

North Korean troops spotted in Russian border region with Ukraine, says Kyiv

The first group of North Korean soldiers have been spotted in Russia’s Kursk region, an area of ongoing military operations, Ukraine’s military intelligence service announced Thursday.

3 hours ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivers a speech at the Diplomatic Academy, amid Russia's attack on...

Natasha Bertrand, Shania Shelton, Haley Britzky and Nikki Carvajal, CNN

At least 3,000 North Korean soldiers now inside Russia, US says

t least 3,000 North Korean soldiers arrived in eastern Russia this month, the White House said Wednesday,

1 day ago

Police block pro-Palestinian demonstrators from entering a building on the UCLA campus, May 23, 202...

DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press

Russia and Iran may fuel violent post-election protests in the US

Russia and Iran may try to encourage violent protests in the U.S. after next month’s election, senior intelligence officials warned Tuesday in a declassified memo.

2 days ago

...

Associated Press

2,000 migrants in southern Mexico depart for the US

A group of about 2,000 migrants left Mexico’s southern border Sunday hoping to reach the country’s north and ultimately the United States.

2 days ago

his aerial view shows the Pentagon building in 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images via CNN ...

Michael Conte, CNN

Two US service members injured in raid that killed ISIS operatives In Iraq, Pentagon says

Two US service members were injured in Iraq in a joint US-Iraqi raid overnight that killed “multiple ISIS operatives,” according to a Defense Department spokesperson.

2 days ago

Flames and smoke rise form an Israeli airstrike, as Rafik Hariri international airport seen on the ...

Katie Bo Lillis and Evan Perez, CNN

Initial investigation into US leak of Israeli attack planning underway

The publication on social media of two classified US intelligence documents detailing Israeli preparations for an attack on Iran has set off a scramble inside the US government.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

North Korean troops spotted in Russian border region with Ukraine, says Kyiv