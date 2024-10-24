Jazz Isaiah Collier Sidelined Another 10 Days With Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced that rookie Isaiah Collier will remain out with a hamstring injury, and is set to be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Collier missed the Jazz’s regular season opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Per the @utahjazz: Isaiah Collier (right hamstring strain) continues to make progress towards a return. He has been cleared to participate in on-court activities and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.#TakeNote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 24, 2024

Jazz Guard Isaiah Collier To Miss Next 10 Days

Collier suffered the hamstring strain on October 12 in a preseason matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

At the time, the guard was making his first start in place of the injured Keyonte George.

“Every opportunity that a young player gets to take the court, they get to feel things that they could never feel in a practice or even in a preseason game,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said of Collier’s absence.

The soonest the Jazz rookie will be able to return to the court on November 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

Collier averaged 4.0 points and 4.3 assists in the preseason, but shot just 26 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three in his first four preseason appearances.

🐴 𝘠𝘌𝘌𝘏𝘈𝘞 🐴 now we’re having fun! pic.twitter.com/mUPLCigTWV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 13, 2024

The guard was the top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class but had an underwhelming freshman season for the USC Trojans.

Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists. 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 27 appearances.

Prior to his time at USC, Collier was named the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year, Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year, MaxPreps Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-American, and co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game.

