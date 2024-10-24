On the Site:
CRIME

West Valley City man arrested after storage unit drug bust

Oct 24, 2024, 2:52 PM

FILE -- A man is in custody after West Valley City Police found a large sum of drug paraphernalia in a storage unit on Tuesday. (KSLTV.com)

FILE -- A man is in custody after West Valley City Police found a large sum of drug paraphernalia in a storage unit on Tuesday. (KSLTV.com)

(KSLTV.com)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY  — A man is in custody after West Valley City police found a large sum of drug paraphernalia in a storage unit on Tuesday.

Logan Waters, 18, was investigated by the West Valley City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit after renting a storage unit in South Jordan. Police said Waters was under felony probation due to past involvement in the distribution and possession of controlled substances.

After a search warrant was issued, a K-9 unit indicated illegal drugs. Upon searching, police found a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including:

  • 666.5 grams of marijuana in various forms,
  • 30.5 grams of cocaine,
  • 21 grams Xanax,
  • 10 amphetamine pills,
  • 1692.5 grams of psilocybin mushroom edibles, and
  • 1 gram of suspected acid

A second search warrant was issued to check Waters’ house, where police found more drugs and two firearms, according to arresting documents.

Police said Waters was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of five counts of possession with the intent of distribution of a controlled substance, including one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

