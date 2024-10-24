Maveric Lamoureux To Make NHL Debut for Utah Hockey Club Against Colorado Avalanche

SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time in his young career, 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux will make his NHL debut for the Utah Hockey Club against the Colorado Avalanche. After being called up from the AHL yesterday, tonight will mark one of the most important moments in Lamoureux’s life and career.

Maveric Lamoureux will make his NHL debut tonight. He will play with Ian Cole.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 24, 2024

Maveric Lamoureux’s big moment

Like any professional sport, making your first ever debut is special. But in the NHL, there’s arguably even more emotion as it can take years for players to finally reach the highest level. Unlike most other sports, the vast majority of first round draft picks spend more time developing in lower leagues. This can result in a multi-year process before they finally take the NHL ice.

Related: Dreams Come True For Utah Hockey Club’s Maveric Lamoureux

After being drafted 29th overall in 2022, Lamoureux’s time has finally come.

Related: Utah Hockey Club Provides Injury Update On Durzi & Marino, Recalls Lamoureux

“Of course, it’s a dream for everyone to play. But everyone has that dream and the amount of players that make it is close to zero. So finally having that chance is amazing…I am really lucky to be here today,” Lamoureux said.

In his debut, Lamoureux will be paired with veteran Ian Cole to help him acclimate to the NHL level.

“He’s been great,” Lamoureux said about Cole. “He’s talking so much, he wants to make sure I know everything, that I play good…Having that guy as my ‘D’ partner with that much experience is definitely good for me.”

As customary in the NHL, Lamoureux will take a rookie lap ahead of warmups while the rest of the team waits for him to enjoy his moment.

“I think it reminds all of our guys that have been there. I often say never forget where you came from. … They probably have a little smile looking at Mav, being nervous and stuff like that. It’s just good for everybody,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their homestand against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports