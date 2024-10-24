Lockdown protocol activated at American Fork High School after bullets were found in classroom

AMERICAN FORK — American Fork High School was under lockdown after a student reported finding two unstamped bullets in a classroom Thursday morning.

Lt. Stuart Fore with the American Fork Police Department told KSL TV a student reported to a facility member that they found two bullets that hadn’t been fired in a classroom.



Fore said there was a meeting in the classroom on Wednesday night, but police are unsure if the bullets were dropped during the meeting or were left at a different time.

Due to this discovery, the school was placed on hold for the rest of the day as police investigated. Fore said there does not appear to be any threat to the school.

This story is breaking and may be updated.