Duplex fire in Holladay causes multiple injuries

HOLLADAY — The Unified Fire Authority responded to a fire at a Holladay duplex that caused multiple injuries.

Authorities said the fire occurred at 6032 South 2075 East on Thursday. Crews were actively rescuing people from the house.

Officials said two people were rescued from the home, and one firefighter and two police officers were being treated due to the fire. All five were transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the Unified Fire Authority said a criminal investigation was underway.

