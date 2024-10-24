On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Duplex fire in Holladay causes multiple injuries

Oct 24, 2024, 2:38 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

A fire is seen from Chopper 5 on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Holladay. Multiple victims were treated as a result of the fire. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY — The Unified Fire Authority responded to a fire at a Holladay duplex that caused multiple injuries.

Authorities said the fire occurred at 6032 South 2075 East on Thursday. Crews were actively rescuing people from the house.

Officials said two people were rescued from the home, and one firefighter and two police officers were being treated due to the fire. All five were transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the Unified Fire Authority said a criminal investigation was underway.

The is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

Duplex fire in Holladay causes multiple injuries