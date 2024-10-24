On the Site:
HEALTH

Red Cross Utah receives $10,000 grant

Oct 24, 2024, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


MURRAY  — The American Red Cross of Utah has just received a $10,000 grant to fund its ongoing Home Fire campaign.

House fires are the nation’s most common disaster and are the most dangerous in homes that don’t have smoke alarms.

So, this donation will help the Red Cross install alarms in homes free of charge.

In the past year, Utah volunteers have installed nearly 600 free alarms. The Red Cross credits this campaign for saving more than 2100 lives since 2014.

