UCF Unveils New Throwback Helmet For BYU Game

Oct 24, 2024, 2:37 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Saturday afternoon, BYU football will face a UCF Knights team wearing a new helmet.

The 3-4 Knights are celebrating homecoming this Saturday at the Bounce House and are bringing out a throwback helmet.

UCF announced they will wear throwback helmets featuring the UCF logo from the Daunte Culpepper era of Knights football.

The Knights wore these helmets from 1996-2002, the beginning years of their time as an FBS program.

BYU football will wear a first-time uniform combination on Saturday. The Cougars will wear a royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask, a white uniform, and royal blue pants.

BYU has never had the royal blue facemask on the royal blue helmet to pair with the white uniform and royal blue pants.

The last time BYU wore a royal blue helmet with a white uniform and royal blue pants was at Arkansas in 2023. However, the difference in that combo was a white facemask.

BYU is 3-0 all-time in royal blue helmet/white uniform/royal blue pant combination games since 2021. The Cougars rolled out a royal blue helmet as part of their uniform identity entering the 2021 season.

The rest of UCF’s uniform will consist of a black uniform with black pants.

BYU is making its first visit to the Bounce House since 2014. Saturday will be the fourth meeting all-time between the two programs.

No. 11 BYU at UCF

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

