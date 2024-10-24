Rams WR Puka Nacua Activated From IR, Will Play Against Vikings On TNF

LOS ANGELES – After missing the last five weeks with a knee injury, former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua will return to action tonight against the Minnesota Vikings.

QB Matthew Stafford will be getting both of his top receivers back as Cooper Kupp is also slated to make his return.

Both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are back. https://t.co/16xSohVost — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2024

With Nacua out of the lineup, the Rams lost three of their five games and sit fourth in the NFC West with a 2-4 record.

As a byproduct of both Nacua and Kupp being sidelined, Los Angeles’ passing game has fallen off a cliff.

They are tied for last in the NFL for passing touchdowns, 20th in passing yards, and 19th in completions.

Eyeing a Primetime win. ⛵️ pic.twitter.com/KqDFW417o0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 24, 2024

In the season opener, Nacua recorded four receptions on four targets for 35 yards. He also took one rush for seven yards before getting injured late in the second quarter.

With both of their star wideouts back, the Rams look forward to the Vikings at home tonight, the Seahawks on the road, and the Dolphins back at home in week 10.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL