On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rams WR Puka Nacua Activated From IR, Will Play Against Vikings On TNF

Oct 24, 2024, 2:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – After missing the last five weeks with a knee injury, former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua will return to action tonight against the Minnesota Vikings.

QB Matthew Stafford will be getting both of his top receivers back as Cooper Kupp is also slated to make his return.

With Nacua out of the lineup, the Rams lost three of their five games and sit fourth in the NFC West with a 2-4 record.

As a byproduct of both Nacua and Kupp being sidelined, Los Angeles’ passing game has fallen off a cliff.

They are tied for last in the NFL for passing touchdowns, 20th in passing yards, and 19th in completions.

In the season opener, Nacua recorded four receptions on four targets for 35 yards. He also took one rush for seven yards before getting injured late in the second quarter.

With both of their star wideouts back, the Rams look forward to the Vikings at home tonight, the Seahawks on the road, and the Dolphins back at home in week 10.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Nine Matchups

Unpacking the week nine picks from our insiders Steve Bartle and Mitch Harper.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

League Unveils Utah Jazz NBA Cup Court Design

The NBA unveiled the alternate court the Utah Jazz will use during their two NBA Cup Tournament home games.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reigning NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon ‘Happy’ To See Coyotes Move To Utah

Reigning league MVP Nathan Mackinnon shared that he was "happy" to see the team relocated from Arizona to Utah this spring.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Activated From IR, Will Play Against Vikings On TNF

After missing the last five weeks with a knee injury, former BYU WR Puka Nacua will return to action tonight against the Vikings.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UCF Unveils New Throwback Helmet For BYU Game

BYU will face UCF wearing a new throwback helmet.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Maveric Lamoureux To Make NHL Debut for Utah Hockey Club Against Colorado Avalanche

For the first time in his young career, 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux will make his NHL debut for the Utah Hockey Club against the Colorado Avalanche.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Rams WR Puka Nacua Activated From IR, Will Play Against Vikings On TNF