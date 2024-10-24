ROY — A mobile home fire in Roy that killed two people earlier this month is being investigated as a potential case of arson.

“There is a recent report where one of the occupants called into police stating if they don’t arrive on scene soon, he was going to kill his mother,” a newly unsealed search warrant in the case states.

The fire started around noon on Oct. 3 at the Monte Vista Mobile Home Park, 3800 S. 1900 West. The two residents, Janet J. Shaw, 71, and her son Johnathan P. Gunter, 46, got trapped by the flames in one of the back bedrooms.

By the time firefighters could get inside, Shaw and Gunter were unconscious and not breathing, police said. The pair were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Investigators said cigarettes possibly sparked the fire, but the official cause has not been released.

The search warrant filed just a few hours after the fire was made public Wednesday. The warrant said the fire’s circumstances were being investigated.

Police have not provided additional updates about the case.