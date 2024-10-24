League Unveils Utah Jazz NBA Cup Court Design

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA unveiled the alternate court the Utah Jazz will use during their two NBA Cup Tournament home games.

The NBA Cup begins on November 12 and runs through December 17.

Last year’s court design featured a purple-on-purple color scheme, while this year’s is a simplified grey layout, with the white Jazz note overlaying the NBA Cup trophy.

All 30 NBA teams have new, custom-designed courts for the 2024 tournament.

When Will Jazz Use NBA Cup Court?

The NBA Cup features four group play games, with each team playing two home, and two away games.

The Jazz will debut the court on November 12 when they host the Phoenix Suns, and use it for a second time on November 26 when they host the San Antonio Spurs.

Related: Utah Jazz NBA Cup Group Play Opponents

The Jazz’s road NBA Cup games will be played on November 19th against the Los Angeles Lakers and December 3rd against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How Does Jazz NBA Cup Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference, but not by the league’s existing divisions.

Then, the winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The @emirates NBA Cup courts are here… Which team has your favourite?! pic.twitter.com/E9bdm4yPTI — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) October 24, 2024

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will wind up playing 83 regular season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular season contests.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops