On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Utah survivor urges women to get screened this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Oct 24, 2024, 5:02 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — When Sheri Wiseman got her annual mammogram last March, she received unexpected news.

“She said, ‘That looks like a lump to me.’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t think so,'” Wiseman recalled. “They sent me for an ultrasound and biopsy, and come to find out it was breast cancer.”

After a lumpectomy, which determined she had HER2-positive cancer, the 51-year-old had 12 rounds of chemo and 25 rounds of radiation.

“I think mentally it was as hard as it was physically, at least it was for me,” she said. “It takes a toll.”

But she battled through.

Wiseman, a mother of four and grandmother of three, is now cancer-free, and is grateful she was proactive in getting tested when she did — before the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

Sheri Wiseman sits in the hospital in this undated photo. (Sheri Wiseman)

“If I would’ve waited even six months, who knows? It could have been a different story,” she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. It’s the most common type of cancer in women, except for skin cancer. Risk factors include age, family history of breast cancer, genetics, high breast density and gender, since breast cancer is more common in women than in men.

“Catching them early is critical. There’s a huge difference in outcomes and ability to treat early-stage versus later-stage disease,” said Dr. Bryce Perkins, a hematologist oncology specialist at Intermountain Cancer Center in Cedar City.

Perkins said mammography screening is the best way to detect cancer early. Research shows mammograms — low-dose x-rays of the breast — can correctly identify over 85% of breast cancer in women, though it is possible false positives can occur.

Utah is falling behind in breast cancer testing — in the last two years, 63.8% of Utah women had a mammogram, compared with 68.2% of women nationwide.

“We’re the best at a lot of things in Utah. Breast cancer screening is not one of them,” Perkins said. “I think it’s an access issue. If we can’t get to screening, it’s hard to do screening.”

That’s where mobile mammography comes in.

Wiseman’s cancer was found thanks to one of Intermountain Health’s mobile mammography units that came to her hometown of Milford, saving her hours of travel time. The units go to various parts of Utah, providing easy access to care.

“Even though it’s not the most fun thing to do sometimes, it’s probably something that you need to put on your priority list for sure,” she said. “Definitely carve out that little bit of time for yourself.”

Sheri Wiseman celebrates her last round of chemo in this undated photo. (Sheri Wiseman)

Experts recommend women get regular mammogram screening beginning at age 40, or earlier if you have a family history of breast cancer.

Intermountain Health has two mobile mammography units: one in northern Utah and one in southern Utah. Those in northern Utah can request a mobile mammogram or schedule the unit to come to your business by visiting intermountainhealth.org/mobilemammo or by calling 1-833-MAMMOGO (1-833-626-6646). To schedule an appointment for the southern Utah mobile mammogram unit, call 435-676-1547.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Sheri Wiseman, in this undated photo, gives the thumbs up after undergoing 12 rounds of chemo and 2...

Emma Benson

Utah survivor urges women to get screened this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

When Sheri Wiseman got her annual mammogram last March, she received unexpected news.

5 hours ago

Scott and Janna Smith return annually to a triathlon in Idaho but in 2024, Scott went to the medica...

Emma Benson

Utahn reunited with team who saved his life after triathlon heart attack

What would you say to the people who saved your life? Utahn Scott Smith, 47, was reunited Friday with the medical care team whose quick actions made all the difference for him.

6 days ago

Beeston is now able to continue to do the things he loves, like traveling the world with his wife, ...

Emma Benson

Intermountain receives major grant to improve care of mitral valve prolapse patients

Ever since he was young, Bill Beeston knew he had a heart murmur. But as time went on, the Provo man started having trouble doing daily tasks, like mowing the lawn.

7 days ago

An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves...

Emma Benson

‘Healing Tree’ mural helping patients cope with mental health

An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves.

14 days ago

The Christenson family. Creed Christenson was born prematurely, and was given the RSV immunization ...

Emma Benson

What to know about the RSV immunization for babies

As many as 80,000 children under five are hospitalized each year due to RSV, according to the CDC. Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that affects 90% of kids before their second birthday and can cause severe lung infections.

21 days ago

Craig Knight completed the 29029 Everest Challenge in August, just 16 months after a full hip repla...

Emma Benson

‘I got my life back’: Utah man climbs equivalent of Mt. Everest one year after hip replacement

Craig Knight loves athletic challenges. Originally from Chicago, the Midway man has competed in various triathlons for more than 20 years. But a few years ago, he started having some pain in his right hip.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah survivor urges women to get screened this Breast Cancer Awareness Month