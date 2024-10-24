K-9 officer Kash still missing after third day of search

FARMINGTON — Day three in the search for K-9 officer Kash, who took off from his handler outside the Davis County Jail Monday night, and still no sign of him.

“We received one tip yesterday that we thought was hopeful over on the east Farmington side, that did not yield any results, so we are still actively searching for him,” said Stephanie Dinsmore, spokesperson for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

The 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer was off-leash for a bathroom break around 9:00 p.m. when he darted towards the Farmington Bay area. Since then, deputies, DWR officers and county animal control officers have been looking for him – using drones and posting photos to social media groups.

“Right now, we do think that it is likely that someone may have picked him up and not realize that he is a K-9 officer and may have him at home,” Dinsmore said. “And so, we are making a plea to them to please come forward, please let us know that you have him and please return him.”

Kash is new to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office — he was donated in mid-September. His handler is also new to the K-9 program and has yet to undergo any POST K-9 training. A review is now underway to determine if the handler violated any of the department’s K-9 policies.

“We do expect more of ourselves and we want to ensure that everything that we’re doing we’re doing properly,” Dinsmore said.

Kash is not microchipped and was not wearing I.D. tags or a sheriff’s office GPS collar when he ran off, and Dinsmore said the Sheriff’s Office is still in the process of getting those tags and devices. She also said if anyone encounters Kash he’ll likely be friendly and want to play fetch.

“K-9 Kash is very energetic, he’s extremely friendly,” she said. “When he does complete his post training, he is not going to be trained as an apprehension or bite animal, he will be undergoing narcotics training and substance detection, so he will be an asset to our corrections division and this will be a brand-new program that we were launching,” she said.

If Kash has been picked up, he can be returned at any animal shelter or by calling the sheriff’s office dispatch at 801-451-4150.