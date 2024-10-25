On the Site:
CRIME

String of break-ins might be the same burglar, victims suspect

Oct 24, 2024, 6:23 PM | Updated: 7:01 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


WEST VALLEY CITY — The search is on Thursday night for a burglar in West Valley City who stole valuables from people’s homes they can’t replace. The burglar seen on video may be the same person behind a string of break-ins just in the last week.

The break-ins all have a similar story. A burglar comes through a window, in the middle of the day, dressed the same way, stealing the same things. One of them happened to a man who lives in a home in West Valley City behind the Redwood Drive-in Theatre. What he and another victim are missing may be gone for good.

Video shows the burglar rummaging through the man’s house. A pet camera captured his face last Tuesday as he stole a laptop, Nintendo Switch, air pods and a gold ring that had belonged to the grandfather of the man who lives there.

Anthony Fossceco said the burglar smashed his kitchen window to get into the house, and took off just minutes before his roommate came home.

“My roommate was running errands. We have an alarm system, it just wasn’t set because it was during the day, he was running a quick errand and didn’t think about it,” Fossceco said.

Their break-in is similar to that of another West Valley City home last Thursday, just a few blocks away. Video there shows the burglar similarly dressed, wearing what appears to be the same white Adidas shoes.

“This was completely open, I had an A/C unit, it was just hanging by the cord down here,” said Colton Jones,  another burglary victim.

Jones said his burglar also came through a window, ransacked the house and stole electronics and a gold ring that had belonged to his father, who died when Jones was just 17 years old.

“I have so much other stuff that would be worth more than that ring that I would gladly give him, you know?” Jones said.

Both men believe their burglar may be the same person.

“Through comparing their video footage and my video footage they have the same shoes on,” Fossceco said.

So far, police haven’t confirmed if they think the burglars are the same person. Both men said they’ve heard from at least two other people claiming a similar burglar broke into their homes in the same time frame. So, whether it’s one person or multiple, they’re stacking up a string of victims.

If you have any information about the burglaries, call police.

