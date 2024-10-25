Utah County voter urges registration checks after discovering hers was inactivated

On the Site:
Oct 24, 2024, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


PLEASANT GROVE – A Utah County woman said she was surprised when her brother got his ballot in the mail but she didn’t. When she called the clerk’s office to check on her ballot, she was shocked to learn her registration had been inactivated.

“I’ve always been an active voter,” said Daryl Embley. She said she most recently voted in this year’s Democratic primary caucus.

“They just said they had a note on file that I had moved in May, and it was really startling actually,” Daryl said.

The KSL Investigators sat down with Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson to ask what happened. He said they got a notification from ERIC, the system used by many states to keep voter rolls accurate and up to date, that Embley’s information had been used to register to vote in another state.

“We put her in a holding area and sent out a voter information card, but it came back for some reason,” said Davidson. “And so she was inactivated.”

Embley hasn’t moved, but because she was proactive and caught the error in time, she was able to re-register, and her ballot is now on its way to her in the mail.

As someone with a disability who doesn’t drive, Embley said having to vote in person would have created yet another barrier to having her voice heard. She also said the KSL Investigators were able to get more information about what happened to her registration than when she called.

“It makes me, like, take a step back and be like, well, what is the November election about? Like, am I really going to have a voice in this?” she said. “That is what I would want people to know, is to check your voting status in the right place.”

That website is vote.utah.gov. If you would like to receive your ballot in the mail, the deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

Any Utahn who misses that deadline can still register on the spot while voting in person with two forms of identification through election day, Nov. 5.

If you have questions about the voting process, our KSL Investigates Vote Watch team is here to look into any issues you may encounter. You can send a tip on the Vote Watch page at ksltv.com or call or text 385-707-6153.

