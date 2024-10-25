Instant Replay: Utah’s Maveric Lamoureux Takes Rookie Lap

On the Site:
Oct 24, 2024, 6:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club defenseman Maveric Lamoureux got to enjoy a personal milestone as he took his rookie lap on Thursday.

Lamoureux was drafted with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

After spending the last two seasons in developmental leagues, the 20-year-old defenseman got onto the NHL ice for the first time as Utah hosted Colorado.

It was a big game to debut in as well, as the two Rocky Mountain clubs will likely become big rivals and the midweek matchup was the first of many.

Lamoureux was called up from the AHL on Wednesday following injuries to Sean Durzi and John Marino.

“Of course, it’s a dream for everyone to play. But everyone has that dream and the amount of players that make it is close to zero. So finally having that chance is amazing…I am really lucky to be here today,” Lamoureux said.

Reigning MVP Nathan MacKinnon ‘Happy’ To See NHL In Utah

Ahead of the first official matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Colorado Avalanche, Avs players have been taking in the sights of the NHL’s newest franchise.

As one of those players, reigning league MVP Nathan Mackinnon shared that he was “happy” to see the team relocated from Arizona this spring.

Making his first trip to Salt Lake City in preparation to face the Utah Hockey Club, MacKinnon shared that he was pleased to see the team moved to Utah due to the difficult situation in Arizona.

As the newest franchise in the NHL, he also complimented the ownership group, arena and state.

“I was happy…I think everybody in the league was. Coming here it’s awesome facilities…the owner seems great…I think it’s exciting for not just Utah but the whole league,” MacKinnon told KSL Sports.

With so much more ownership support and access to better facilities, the Utah Hockey Club has found a stable home in Salt Lake City and one that is catching the attention of the NHL’s best players.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

