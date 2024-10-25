Richard and Carol Lyman agree to drop out of the race for Governor after lawsuit filed by Phil Lyman

SALT LAKE CITY — Phil Lyman, a Republican write-in candidate for Governor, has sued two other write-in candidates with his same last name, alleging that they cost him up to $1.7 million and were offered payment by Spencer Cox’s campaign to run for office.

On Oct. 16, Phil Lyman filed a lawsuit against Richard and Carol Lyman with the allegations. However, on Thursday, after a stipulation was signed by both parties, Richard and Carol Lyman dropped out of the race. The Lt. Governor’s Office confirmed the withdrawal to KSL TV.

“Any vote for Lyman in the General election will be construed as a vote for Phil Lyman,” the proposed stipulation said.

According to court documents, Phil Lyman and his running mate, Natalie Clawson, filed the suit in Utah’s Third District, alleging that “on Sept. 3, Richard Lyman reported the Cox campaign offered him $1,000 and a steak dinner in exchange for declaring his candidacy.”

Richard and Carol Lyman have denied the allegations.

The suit includes testimony from James Newson, who alleges he’s a co-worker of Richard Lyman’s at Teerlink Cabinets in West Valley. He alleges in the suit that Richard Lyman took a call that day where he came back and told Newson the Cox campaign had just offered him the money and dinner to “mess with Lyman’s campaign.”

“He seemed genuinely excited about it,” Newman wrote in his declaration.

After talking to local media, Newman alleges that Richard Lyman texted him six days later and claimed that Cox had nothing to do with the alleged offer and wasn’t threatening him.

According to court documents, the text messages cut off after Richard Lyman wrote, “Cox threatening me? He seriously had nothing to do with this. I’ve never spoken of or had any form of…” That’s the end of the text thread.

Court documents show that the lawsuit is still open.

Utah County Clerk backs Phil Lyman’s claims

According to filings, Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson also filed a brief on behalf of Phil Lyman, pledging support for another of Phil Lyman’s claims that Richard and Carol Lyman have not campaigned since they filed.

“I have not seen nor heard any campaigning from Lyman/Lyman,” Davidson wrote his declaration. “Every attempt that I have seen of someone to reach out to them, has been met with the door being closed on them.”

Davidson noted that Richard and Carol Lyman’s campaign website only has five photos, which has nothing “to do with their campaign,” and the links do not work.

Davidson also wrote that because of this, “it can be rightfully assumed that their entire campaign is to create voter confusion.”

Richard and Carol Lyman did not respond to KSL TV’s request for comment.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV