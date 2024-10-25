On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Residents pack open house to voice concerns about Ogden Canyon safety

Oct 24, 2024, 9:43 PM | Updated: 9:43 pm

A road sign in the Ogden Canyon advising drivers of the upcoming speed limit and the waving road....

A road sign in the Ogden Canyon advising drivers of the upcoming speed limit and the waving road. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

(Mark Less, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

OGDEN — The Utah Department of Transportation is considering several changes in Ogden Canyon due to safety concerns.

The latest fatality in the canyon happened on Wednesday when 20-year-old Quincie Holman, from Salt Lake City, died after attempting to pass another vehicle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Residents packed an open house Thursday evening in Huntsville to voice their concerns to UDOT representatives – and learn about what could happen in the canyon to try to improve safety.

“If we can make it safer, we want to,” said UDOT spokesman Mitch Shaw.

Ogden residents at the open house to discuss possible changes to make Ogden Canyon safer.

Ogden residents at the open house to discuss possible changes to make Ogden Canyon safer. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Shaw said UDOT has already taken several steps to bolster safety in Ogden Canyon over the last few years, including installing new rumble strips on the center line and new signage, repairing three bridges, and replacing some barriers.

But he said public pressure to improve the canyon intensified following a crash during the summer that killed two people.

UDOT is now considering other steps to improve safety, Shaw said. That includes banning trucks of a certain size in Ogden Canyon, lowering the speed limit, and getting rid of some of the sharper turns.

Shaw said blasting away part of the mountain is also under consideration, but that would be expensive and complicated.

“It would be kind of a last resort,” he said. “I think there’s simpler solutions that we could do.”

Ogden residents and UDOT representatives at the open house.

Ogden residents and UDOT representatives at the open house. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Judi Culley, a longtime resident, attended the open house and said speed was one of her biggest concerns. She told KSL TV many drivers disregard the posted speed limit of 40mph.

“People are on your bumpers and trying pass you, flashing their lights on and off, wanting you to get out of the way because you’re going too slow,” Culley said.

Jay Holland also worries about speed. He wants to see speed cameras in the canyon.

“Speed cameras will impact behavior because there will be consequences, and people will modify their behavior,” Holland said.

Holland said he drives Ogden Canyon often and something needs to change.

“I think it is dangerous,” he said. “There’s no doubt it’s dangerous.”

Some residents complained about Thursday’s open house format and the lack of a formal presentation. However, UDOT told KSL TV that there were 10 representatives there who were willing to answer questions from anyone who showed up.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The neighbor carrying a firearm while walking towards students, who are getting off a school bus....

Garna Mejia

Families express concern over armed man near school bus stop

For weeks, a neighbor has been parading around the neighborhood with a semiautomatic rifle and a handgun, but now they say he’s taking it too far.

7 minutes ago

A road sign in the Ogden Canyon advising drivers of the upcoming speed limit and the waving road....

Daniel Woodruff

Residents pack open house to voice concerns about Ogden Canyon safety

The Utah Department of Transportation is considering several changes in Ogden Canyon due to safety concerns.

24 minutes ago

Colten Johansen speaking to KSL TV in 2021....

Michael Houck

Ogden police school resource officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

A school resource officer for the Ogden Police Department has been fired after allegations of sexually exploiting a minor and tampering with evidence on Thursday night.

47 minutes ago

Governor candidate Phil Lyman makes a statement after leaving the court room with Layne Bangerter a...

Lindsay Aerts

Richard and Carol Lyman drop out of governor’s race after stipulation in lawsuit filed by Phil Lyman

Two write-in candidates for governor have dropped out of the race after legal proceedings against them from another candidate with the same last name.

2 hours ago

A Wayne County man convicted of kidnapping a Snow College student has been ordered to serve at leas...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man sent to prison for kidnapping, sexual abuse of Snow College student

A Wayne County man convicted of kidnapping a Snow College student has been ordered to serve at least one year and up to 20 years in prison.

2 hours ago

FILE - A voter places her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government C...

Lindsay Aerts

Amendment B and C are the only amendments to be voted on, here’s what they will do

While Utahns won't have to worry about voting for Amendments A and D on this year's ballots, Amendments B and C are still on the table.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Residents pack open house to voice concerns about Ogden Canyon safety