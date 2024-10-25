Residents pack open house to voice concerns about Ogden Canyon safety

OGDEN — The Utah Department of Transportation is considering several changes in Ogden Canyon due to safety concerns.

The latest fatality in the canyon happened on Wednesday when 20-year-old Quincie Holman, from Salt Lake City, died after attempting to pass another vehicle, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Residents packed an open house Thursday evening in Huntsville to voice their concerns to UDOT representatives – and learn about what could happen in the canyon to try to improve safety.

“If we can make it safer, we want to,” said UDOT spokesman Mitch Shaw.

Shaw said UDOT has already taken several steps to bolster safety in Ogden Canyon over the last few years, including installing new rumble strips on the center line and new signage, repairing three bridges, and replacing some barriers.

But he said public pressure to improve the canyon intensified following a crash during the summer that killed two people.

UDOT is now considering other steps to improve safety, Shaw said. That includes banning trucks of a certain size in Ogden Canyon, lowering the speed limit, and getting rid of some of the sharper turns.

Shaw said blasting away part of the mountain is also under consideration, but that would be expensive and complicated.

“It would be kind of a last resort,” he said. “I think there’s simpler solutions that we could do.”

Judi Culley, a longtime resident, attended the open house and said speed was one of her biggest concerns. She told KSL TV many drivers disregard the posted speed limit of 40mph.

“People are on your bumpers and trying pass you, flashing their lights on and off, wanting you to get out of the way because you’re going too slow,” Culley said.

Jay Holland also worries about speed. He wants to see speed cameras in the canyon.

“Speed cameras will impact behavior because there will be consequences, and people will modify their behavior,” Holland said.

Holland said he drives Ogden Canyon often and something needs to change.

“I think it is dangerous,” he said. “There’s no doubt it’s dangerous.”

Some residents complained about Thursday’s open house format and the lack of a formal presentation. However, UDOT told KSL TV that there were 10 representatives there who were willing to answer questions from anyone who showed up.