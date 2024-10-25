On the Site:
CRIME

Ogden police school resource officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

Oct 24, 2024, 9:20 PM | Updated: 9:34 pm

Colten Johansen speaking to KSL TV in 2021....

Colten Johansen speaking to KSL TV in 2021. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A school resource officer for the Ogden Police Department has been fired after allegations of sexually exploiting a minor and tampering with evidence on Thursday.

In a press release, the department was informed of criminal allegations against 55-year-old Colten Johansen, an Ogden school resource officer, from another law enforcement agency.

“Upon learning of these disclosures, a criminal case was immediately opened and referred to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office,” the Ogden police press release stated.


Johansen was arrested Thursday on “several criminal charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, tampering with evidence, and official misconduct,” according to the department.

The police department said an internal affairs investigation was initiated and found that Johansen’s alleged activities did not happen when acting as a school resource officer.

“The Ogden Police Department remains dedicated to upholding the trust placed in us by the public. We are committed to full transparency and ensuring that the community we serve can continue to rely on the professionalism and ethical conduct of its employees,” the department stated.

46 minutes ago

