On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Offensive Woes Continue For Utah Hockey Club In Loss to Colorado Avalanche

Oct 24, 2024, 11:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second game in a row, the Utah Hockey Club struggled on both ends of the ice and were dominated in their own building. As offensive and defensive woes continued, the Colorado Avalanche took complete control and overwhelmed Utah 5-1 to hand them their second straight loss.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s first matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Utah Hockey Club has allowed way too many goals

To be honest, allowing goals has been somewhat of a problem since the beginning of the season for the Utah Hockey Club, not necessarily just over the last few games.

Through the first eight contests, Utah has allowed 29 goals while scoring 23. The only difference over the last two is that the goals for haven’t overshadowed the goals against. That’s why it has become more obvious.

Defensively, it’s been penalties and missed assignments. When you go down two skaters, you’re just asking for teams to score and eventually the Avalanche did.

“You can’t always allow five goals…We allowed four goals last game, five this game. We feel like (opponents are) getting way too much inside and we’re not helping our goalies. Of course, (Karel Vejmelka) and (Connor Ingram) are really good goalies. But we have to help them and not give them that many shots,” Maveric Lamoureux said.

As for the missed assignments, a lot of it has simply been players in the wrong places which has opened up space and easy opportunities for the opposing teams.

“We want to win. We’ve got to defend way better. We’ve been giving up way too many goals…we’ve got to defend better,” Lawson Crouse said.

Finally, in terms of goaltending, it’s hard to put a ton of blame on them but nine goals in two contests is really inexcusable. Sure, there have been defensive breakdowns and penalties are tough to defend, but there’s also been a few goals where the netminders have simply been beat and they have to be better in those moments.

A positive is that the Utah Hockey Club knows they’re playing poorly. They understand that they are much better than they’ve been the past two games and are hyper focused on returning to their brand of hockey.

Maveric Lamoureux looked solid in NHL debut for Utah Hockey Club

After receiving his call up on Tuesday night and making his way to Salt Lake City, Maveric Lamoureux was solid in his NHL debut for the Utah Hockey Club.

Related: Maveric Lamoureux To Make NHL Debut for Utah Hockey Club Against Colorado Avalanche

An NHL debut is an emotional event. Generally, it takes a few seasons of development in lower leagues before a player is ready, even for first round draft selections. But following his rookie lap, Lamoureux locked in and put together a very respectable performance.

“He was really good,” Coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think he was really good. He moved well, he moved the puck well, defended well and did a good job.”

In nearly 19 minutes on the ice, Lamoureux was reliable, comfortable, confident, physical and looked like belonged. For the night he finished with one shot, three blocks, two hits and was one of the few players on Utah’s roster to register a +/- of +1.

“I really liked my game. I feel like it just went uphill as the game went on. It started alright, and as the game went on, I got more comfortable. I liked how I played tonight,” Lamoureux said.

What stands out the most about Lamoureux’s game was his physicality and defensive zone presence. Every shift he made his presence known, easily removed Colorado’s forwards from in front of the net and even delivered a few punishing hits.

While it remains to be seen if this will be a long-term solution with Sean Durzi and John Marino sidelined for the next few months, Lamoureux is the type of defenseman that Utah needs. He’s big, physical, moves well and can even contribute offensively.

“Playing in my first NHL game is special. Even though we didn’t win, I’m always going to remember that game, that’s for sure,” Lamoureux said.

If he can continue to play like he did against Colorado, it won’t be long before he’s on the roster permanently.

Offensive struggles have plagued the Utah Hockey Club the last few games

Through the last six periods of NHL hockey, the Utah Hockey Club has been outscored 9-1. While part of it has been due to superior opposing goaltending and the puck refusing to bounce their way, the offense has been noticeably different than it was through the first few games.

For starters, Utah is simply not getting to their spots. They’re struggling to get to the net, have been mostly incapable of setting up their shape and the chemistry just seems off. Additionally, shots have been sailing either well over the top or to the sides of the net instead of on frame.

It also doesn’t help that Utah’s most productive lines have gone silent. Dylan Guenther hasn’t scored since the Rangers game; Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller haven’t lit the lamp since Anaheim, and aside from Crouse’s single goal, nobody has been able to do much of anything.

“They [the leaders of the team] have to be an example first. We cannot accept that. One thing we are, we are a hardworking team. We are a proud team…showing up like that? That won’t happen again,” Tourigny said.

In response to the lack of production, the lines were completely switched up against Colorado because nothing was working. Guenther jumped up to the top line, Maccelli, Crouse and McBain we’re put together and the bottom two were also changed up.

While Crouse was able to finally score against Colorado and somewhat snap the offensive woes, he was adamant that team simply has not been good enough.

Full Story: Lawson Crouse Ends Utah Hockey Club Drought With Late Goal

“We’ve just got to get back to it…I think today was an example of getting frustrated and then trying to make up for it. Just got to get back to simple hockey, playing the right way, covering for each other. Goals will come. Obviously, we’ve got to keep them out of our net and that’s the biggest thing right now. We can’t win hockey games when we go down three, four to nothing. It’s a tough league to come back in,” Crouse said.

A two-game losing streak is certainly no reason to act like the sky is falling, but the way this team has been playing offensively over the last few games is certainly a concern.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel to Los Angeles for a single game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offensive Woes Continue For Utah Hockey Club In Loss to Colorado Avalanche

As offensive and defensive woes continued, the Colorado Avalanche took complete control and overwhelmed Utah 5-1 to hand them their second straight loss.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Utah’s Maveric Lamoureux Takes Rookie Lap

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Maveric Lamoureux got to enjoy a personal milestone as he took his rookie lap on Thursday.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Colorado Avalanche Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club will end its three-game home stand against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Stay caught up with our live blog!

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Nine Matchups

Unpacking the week nine picks from our insiders Steve Bartle and Mitch Harper.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

League Unveils Utah Jazz NBA Cup Court Design

The NBA unveiled the alternate court the Utah Jazz will use during their two NBA Cup Tournament home games.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reigning NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon ‘Happy’ To See Coyotes Move To Utah

Reigning league MVP Nathan Mackinnon shared that he was "happy" to see the team relocated from Arizona to Utah this spring.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Offensive Woes Continue For Utah Hockey Club In Loss to Colorado Avalanche