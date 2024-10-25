On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Several people hurt saving grandmother from Holladay duplex fire

Oct 25, 2024, 10:30 AM | Updated: 1:09 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

HOLLADAY — A woman is revisiting the moments she found herself in a house fire Thursday. While she was able to escape with her kids, her mother became trapped inside.

Neighbors, police officers, and firefighters risked their own lives, running into the flames in an attempt to rescue her mother from upstairs. Many of them ended up injured in the process.

The woman, Shannon O’Brien, described how it only took a few minutes for the fire to start in her mother’s duplex Thursday afternoon, with her family near the flames upstairs.

“That’s what my son says, the computer went boom,” O’Brien said. “I tried to put it out with a bucket, and with the shower. I couldn’t get it to go out. So, I just grabbed my kids.”

As O’Brien fled with her two young children, she said she tried to guide her mother to the top of the stairs, as smoke filled the home.

Her mother can’t walk very well, O’Brien said, so she ran downstairs to bring her kids outside to safety first.

When she went back for her mom, O’Brien explained her mother had become trapped and couldn’t get out. The smoke was too thick for O’Brien to navigate.

“I was in there probably a good ten minutes trying to get my mom to come out, and I could hear her in there,” she said. “And I just kept telling her, just to crawl out, ‘crawl out.’ And she just kept on saying she couldn’t breathe.”

That’s about when neighbor Sophie Payne described seeing the smoke from outside her townhome a few buildings down.

Duplex fire in Holladay causes multiple injuries

“The kids and family were running out yelling, and I just had kind of panicked,” she said. “So I called my neighbors to help, and kind of everyone came out and fled over there.”

Payne said she called 911, and the neighbor she asked to help rushed into the townhome in search of O’Brien’s mother.

By that time, Payne said the family living on the other side of the duplex had escaped as the fire spread to their unit.

Not able to make it to O’Brien’s mother, Payne said her neighbor came back out of the townhome, saying the smoke was too thick and he could feel himself losing consciousness and getting dizzy.

Instead, he stepped inside the door, she said, with a hose.

“All they could do was think, ‘Oh, just get the hose,’ you know, and spray down whatever they can,” Payne said.

Police officers arrived and tried next to reach O’Brien’s mother, but were also unable to because of the smoke. Ultimately the first crew of Unified Fire Authority firefighters on scene made the rescue.

A community recounts the horrific events during a fire in a Holladay duplex that left one person critically injured and several others injured while trying to help. (KSL TV) A community recounts the horrific events during a fire in a Holladay duplex that left one person critically injured and several others injured while trying to help. (KSL TV) A community recounts the horrific events during a fire in a Holladay duplex that left one person critically injured and several others injured while trying to help. (KSL TV) A community recounts the horrific events during a fire in a Holladay duplex that left one person critically injured and several others injured while trying to help. (KSL TV) A community recounts the horrific events during a fire in a Holladay duplex that left one person critically injured and several others injured while trying to help. (KSL TV)

“When we arrive on a scene like this, and we have local knowledge that tells us there’s a victim that’s inside … we live by a model that we’re going to risk a lot to save a lot,” said UFA public information officer Benjamin Porter. “And if there’s potential life to be saved, we’re going to do everything we can to try and change that outcome for somebody.”

Because of their efforts, O’Brien said her mom is hospitalized, but still alive.

“I guess her heart did stop, but then they revived her. So, she’s in critical condition,” O’Brien said. “But, she’s still alive right now.”

In all, he said, two people, five police officers, and one firefighter were hurt, from smoke inhalation and other injuries.

“The majority of everyone was treated on scene, not transported,” Porter said.

UFA said both units in the duplex are a total loss, and that because someone was critically injured in the fire and transported to the hospital, protocol requires a criminal investigation.
UFA said it is working with the Unified Police Department to do so. UFA’s public information officer since announced that the fire started because of a juvenile playing with a lighter.

The Red Cross said they are helping one family in one of the duplex units, but the other family declined Red Cross services.

Payne said she’s grateful for her neighbors and the community that helped, and she’s thinking of both families now displaced by the fire.

“My heart goes to them … I can’t even imagine,” Payne expressed. “Just prayers and love, to hope they’re okay.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake County was the first county in Utah to open early in-person voting (KSL TV)...

Richard Lardner, Associated Press

What to expect from Utah voters on Election Day

Utah voters will cast ballots for the full range of federal and state offices in the Nov. 5 general election, including president, Congress, governor, state Legislature and others.

14 minutes ago

Two Utah soccer players helped Tonga's national team make history by earning the team's first-ever ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking out for the Good: Two Utah soccer players win big for Tonga national team

Two Utah soccer players helped Tonga's national team make history by earning the team's first-ever bronze.

1 hour ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Emma Benson

Department of Public Safety to host annual Trunk or Treat, urges safety during Halloween festivities

The Utah Department of Public Safety is hosting its fourth annual Trunk or Treat event Friday, while reminding families to make safety a priority this holiday.

2 hours ago

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated N...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

President Nelson to dedicate church’s 200th temple, in Tooele

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated Nov. 10 by President Russell M. Nelson.

3 hours ago

Andy Maxwell is seen in this undated photo on his GoFundMe page following a deadly wrong-way crash....

Mary Culbertson and Jacob Freeman, KSL TV

Victim in Millard County wrong-way crash is SLC firefighter

The Utah Department of Public Safety released the identity of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash in Millard County on Thursday, Oct. 17. Additionally, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said the other driver in the collision is a firefighter.

3 hours ago

A community recounts the horrific events during a fire in a Holladay duplex that left one person cr...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Several people hurt saving grandmother from Holladay duplex fire

A community recounts the horrific events during a fire in a Holladay duplex that left one person critically injured and several others injured while trying to help.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Several people hurt saving grandmother from Holladay duplex fire