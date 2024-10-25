On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/UCF

Oct 25, 2024, 9:03 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. – What does the EA Sports College Football 25 video game believe will happen in the BYU/UCF game?

We simulated the matchup to find out.

No controller was used in the simulation. The computer handled it all.

Simulating BYU/UCF on EA Sports College Football 25

Before starting the simulation, I altered the depth charts to reflect what we could see on Saturday.

For UCF, Jacurri Brown gets the start at quarterback, as Gus Malzahn has made it clear they are moving forward with him as their starter.

For BYU, Bruce Mitchell continued to be the center, then I put Sonny Makasini at right guard.

I removed some UCF players who transferred mid-season, including kicker Colton Boomer.

EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Scores for BYU football

First Quarter

Both defenses set the tone early in this game. UCF forced BYU into a punt on its opening possession. Then BYU star defensive end Tyler Batty had a tackle for loss on 3rd & 2 on UCF standout running back RJ Harvey.

On BYU’s third offensive series, they began to move the ball after Parker Kingston returned a punt that put them in UCF territory. Retzlaff connected with Darius Lassiter for a 27-yard completion, and two plays later, Hinckley Ropati scored on a one-yard touchdown.

BYU 7, UCF 0

Second Quarter

BYU’s defense bent but didn’t break on the Knights’ next offensive series. UCF went for it on fourth down and BYU’s Bodie Schoonover came up with a TFL loss on Harvey.

BYU’s offense then went to work putting together an 11-play, 82-yard drive that was capped off by a two-yard touchdown from LJ Martin.

In the moment, BYU appeared to be cruising to another victory.

But UCF QB Jacurri Brown had other plans.

Brown popped off a 25-yard run on the opening play of UCF’s next possession. On the next play, Brown tossed a 50-yard pass to Kobe Hudson for a touchdown.

Just like that, UCF was back in this game.

Half: BYU 14, UCF 7

Third Quarter

UCF kept the momentum they built at the end of the first half, into the third quarter. The Knights marched down the field putting together a five-minute, 80-yard drive that finished with a six-yard touchdown run by QB Jacurri Brown.

The BYU defense responded in their following series when Mory Bamba came up with an interception on Brown.

BYU’s offense completely stalled in the third quarter. They didn’t pick up a first down until the end of the quarter.

BYU 14, UCF 14

Fourth Quarter

BYU’s drive at the end of the third did lead to points. The Cougars had a fourth-and-3 from UCF’s eight-yard line. Instead of going for it on fourth, BYU opted for a Will Ferrin 25-yard field goal.

Ferrin made the field goal and put BYU back in front, 17-14, with 11:55 remaining.

BYU’s defense had no answer for Brown and Harvey on the following possession. Faced with third-and-goal, Brown was flushed out of the pocket; he escaped and took off to find paydirt with an eight-yard touchdown run.

BYU’s following possession stalled near midfield after Jesiah Pierre got a sack on Retzlaff. The Cougars punted the ball with three minutes remaining in the game.

BYU needed a stop. UCF picked up a first down. Then BYU’s defense began to call timeouts on the following two plays to force UCF into a third-and-seven. Jacurri Brown sailed a pass over the head of Kobe Hudson, stopping the clock.

BYU got possession back with 1:40 remaining from its own 18-yard-line.

It was another opportunity for BYU to put together a touchdown drive in two-minute drill as they did last week against Oklahoma State.

BYU moved into UCF territory with 47 seconds remaining after Retzlaff connected with Keelan Marion near the sideline to put the Cougars at the 47-yard line.

Retzlaff then tossed a pass over the middle to Darius Lassiter for a gain of eight, but BYU didn’t use their final timeout. Instead, they opted to spike the ball but killed 24 seconds.

On third-and-two, Retzlaff connected with Marion on an underneath pass for a first down to the UCF 29-yard line. BYU then called its final timeout.

Retzlaff tossed two incompletions after that. BYU was left with a third-and-10 with seven seconds remaining, and it ended up being the game’s final play.

Retzlaff dropped back and tossed it to the endzone.

No miracle happened this week as UCF defenders batted the pass away, giving UCF the victory.

Final EA Sports College Football 25 sim score: UCF 21, BYU 17

No. 11 BYU at UCF

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Warped Tour 1996: Ice Postpones Utah Jazz Game After Damaging Court

A noticeably cooler Delta Center will be the norm this season as the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club share the downtown Salt Lake City arena.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Making Roster Moves After Punchless Homestand

SALT LAKE CITY – Veteran Nick Bjugstad is expected to make his season debut tomorrow night against the LA Kings. The 14-year veteran missed the season’s first eight games with an upper-body injury. Utah Hockey Club hopes Bjugstad can add some scoring punch to an offensive unit that has been outscored 9-1 in its past […]

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 11 BYU Gets Set To Face Run-Heavy UCF In Big 12 Clash

Was last week's rush defense for BYU an abnormality? We'll find out against a run-heavy UCF team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Warriors Stars Questionable Against Jazz

The Utah Jazz will look to bounce back from their season opening loss when they host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Staffers Pay Tribute To USF’s Amir Abdur-Rahim After Sudden Passing

BYU basketball coaches paid tribute to the sudden passing of USF head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 10

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/UCF