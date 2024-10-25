EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – What does the EA Sports College Football 25 video game believe will happen in the BYU/UCF game?

We simulated the matchup to find out.

No controller was used in the simulation. The computer handled it all.

Simulating BYU/UCF on EA Sports College Football 25

Before starting the simulation, I altered the depth charts to reflect what we could see on Saturday.

For UCF, Jacurri Brown gets the start at quarterback, as Gus Malzahn has made it clear they are moving forward with him as their starter.

For BYU, Bruce Mitchell continued to be the center, then I put Sonny Makasini at right guard.

I removed some UCF players who transferred mid-season, including kicker Colton Boomer.

EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Scores for BYU football

First Quarter

Both defenses set the tone early in this game. UCF forced BYU into a punt on its opening possession. Then BYU star defensive end Tyler Batty had a tackle for loss on 3rd & 2 on UCF standout running back RJ Harvey.

Tyler Batty gets a third down TFL on RJ Harvey. pic.twitter.com/hfls3TAFIh — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 25, 2024

On BYU’s third offensive series, they began to move the ball after Parker Kingston returned a punt that put them in UCF territory. Retzlaff connected with Darius Lassiter for a 27-yard completion, and two plays later, Hinckley Ropati scored on a one-yard touchdown.

BYU 7, UCF 0

Second Quarter

BYU’s defense bent but didn’t break on the Knights’ next offensive series. UCF went for it on fourth down and BYU’s Bodie Schoonover came up with a TFL loss on Harvey.

BYU builds a 14-0 lead after an LJ Martin TD run. pic.twitter.com/oGBdJXLvSx — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 25, 2024

BYU’s offense then went to work putting together an 11-play, 82-yard drive that was capped off by a two-yard touchdown from LJ Martin.

In the moment, BYU appeared to be cruising to another victory.

But UCF QB Jacurri Brown had other plans.

Brown popped off a 25-yard run on the opening play of UCF’s next possession. On the next play, Brown tossed a 50-yard pass to Kobe Hudson for a touchdown.

Just like that, UCF was back in this game.

Half: BYU 14, UCF 7

Third Quarter

UCF kept the momentum they built at the end of the first half, into the third quarter. The Knights marched down the field putting together a five-minute, 80-yard drive that finished with a six-yard touchdown run by QB Jacurri Brown.

UCF wipes out the deficit to tie the game after a six-yard Jacurri Brown TD run. pic.twitter.com/u879yHV2ql — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 25, 2024

The BYU defense responded in their following series when Mory Bamba came up with an interception on Brown.

BYU’s offense completely stalled in the third quarter. They didn’t pick up a first down until the end of the quarter.

BYU 14, UCF 14

Fourth Quarter

BYU’s drive at the end of the third did lead to points. The Cougars had a fourth-and-3 from UCF’s eight-yard line. Instead of going for it on fourth, BYU opted for a Will Ferrin 25-yard field goal.

Ferrin made the field goal and put BYU back in front, 17-14, with 11:55 remaining.

BYU’s defense had no answer for Brown and Harvey on the following possession. Faced with third-and-goal, Brown was flushed out of the pocket; he escaped and took off to find paydirt with an eight-yard touchdown run.

Jacurri Brown gives UCF its first lead in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/c2eVFtdh0g — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 25, 2024

BYU’s following possession stalled near midfield after Jesiah Pierre got a sack on Retzlaff. The Cougars punted the ball with three minutes remaining in the game.

BYU needed a stop. UCF picked up a first down. Then BYU’s defense began to call timeouts on the following two plays to force UCF into a third-and-seven. Jacurri Brown sailed a pass over the head of Kobe Hudson, stopping the clock.

BYU got possession back with 1:40 remaining from its own 18-yard-line.

It was another opportunity for BYU to put together a touchdown drive in two-minute drill as they did last week against Oklahoma State.

BYU moved into UCF territory with 47 seconds remaining after Retzlaff connected with Keelan Marion near the sideline to put the Cougars at the 47-yard line.

Retzlaff then tossed a pass over the middle to Darius Lassiter for a gain of eight, but BYU didn’t use their final timeout. Instead, they opted to spike the ball but killed 24 seconds.

On third-and-two, Retzlaff connected with Marion on an underneath pass for a first down to the UCF 29-yard line. BYU then called its final timeout.

Retzlaff tossed two incompletions after that. BYU was left with a third-and-10 with seven seconds remaining, and it ended up being the game’s final play.

Retzlaff dropped back and tossed it to the endzone.

Final play of the game. pic.twitter.com/1R2sTLIqOG — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 25, 2024

No miracle happened this week as UCF defenders batted the pass away, giving UCF the victory.

Final EA Sports College Football 25 sim score: UCF 21, BYU 17

No. 11 BYU at UCF

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 9 a.m.

