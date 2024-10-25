Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 10

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Vinnie Apodaca from Ogden High School and Drez Jensen from Viewmont High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Vinnie Apodaca, QB (Ogden) & Drez Jensen, WR (Viewmont)

Apodaca led the Ogden Tigers into the 77th Battle of the Iron Horse against crosstown rival Ben Lomond High School. Ogden raced out to a huge lead, piling up 36 first quarter points as Apodaca directed their potent offense. He hooked up with Nash Bockwoldt on a 55-yard touchdown strike for his first touchdown throw of the game.

He would add his second in the second quarter, connecting with Blake Weston on a 21-yard score. The Tigers took a 50-0 lead into the half. They would cruise in the second half as they emerged with a dominant 56-8 rivalry win. Apodaca finished the game going 9-of-12 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Jensen and the Vikings entered the final week of the regular season looking to remain in the upper tier of Region 5. They faced Clearfield High School on the road. Jensen didn’t waste any time setting the tone in the game as he hauled in a 52-yard touchdown pass 11 seconds into the game. He would add a second score in the frame after Titan Longson hit him from 14 yards out to push their lead to 21-0 in the first quarter.

Clearfield attempted to mount a comeback, but Viewmont answered each effort with a TD of their own. Jensen added his third touchdown reception of the night to cap the scoring, finishing the game with a team-high seven receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

