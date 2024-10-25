On the Site:
BYU Basketball Staffers Pay Tribute To USF’s Amir Abdur-Rahim After Sudden Passing

Oct 25, 2024, 9:51 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TAMPA, Fla. – USF head basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim tragically passed away on Thursday due to complications that arose during a medical procedure he was undergoing in Tampa.

Abdur-Rahim was 41 years old.

USF basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim passed away

Shortly after news of Abdur-Rahim’s sudden passing emerged, the college basketball world shared tributes to the rising star in the coaching ranks.

Among the tributes was from BYU basketball Director of Recruiting Justin Young.

Like the late Abdur-Rahim, Young has strong ties to Atlanta, Georgia. Abdur-Rahim was born in Atlanta and was the head coach at Kennesaw State before taking the USF job in 2023.

“Amir Abdur-Rahim was a force for good in the world. Truly,” wrote Young on X. “He made you believe in something bigger than yourself. If you ever had a chance to converse with him, you were better for it. I’m heartbroken for his family and his basketball families.”

BYU coaches pay tribute to Coach Abdur-Rahim

Along with Young, BYU basketball assistant coach Brandon Dunson shared a tribute to Abdur-Rahim.

“Tremendous human being. Rest in paradise,” wrote Dunson.

Abdur-Rahim was a head coach in D-1 basketball for five seasons. He led Kennesaw State to an NCAA Tournament bid in 2023. Last season, he guided USF to a program-best 25-win season and weeks in the AP Top 25.

Abdur-Rahim is the younger brother of former NBA player and G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“From God, we come, and to God, we must all return. On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir’s passing,” Shareef Abdur-Rahim said on X on Friday. “Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory.”

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and three children.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

