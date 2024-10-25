Victim in Millard County wrong-way crash is SLC firefighter

COVE FORT, Millard County — The Utah Department of Public Safety released the identity of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash in Millard County on Thursday, Oct. 17. Additionally, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said the other driver in the collision is a firefighter.

On Thursday, Melissa MacDonald, 55, of North Miami, Florida, died after she struck a Dodge truck while traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 15.

The collision also killed a 10-year-old boy in the Dodge. The Dodge driver was identified by the Salt Lake City Fire Department as Andy Maxwell, one of its firefighters. He and two other young passengers were seriously injured and rushed to hospitals. There was no update given on their condition as of Thursday.

According to SLCFD Capt. Brandt Hancuff, the young boy killed was Maxwell’s nephew.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department promoted a GoFundMe to assist Maxwell and his family with medical bills.

The GoFundMe said Maxwell had already undergone several surgeries, and has several more to go. The organizer of the post said it will be at least six months until he walks again.

Another GoFundMe was created to help the family of the 10-year-old who died. Their daughter was also in the vehicle and remains in the hospital.

Contributing: Garna Mejia, KSL TV

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.