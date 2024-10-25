Warriors Stars Questionable Against Jazz

On the Site:
Oct 25, 2024, 11:57 AM

SALT LAKE CITYThe Utah Jazz will look to bounce back from their season-opening loss when they host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Jazz fell 126-124 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday despite 35 points from Lauri Markkanen.

The Warriors blew out the Portland Trail Blazers 140-104 to open their season.

Warriors Trio Questionable Against Jazz

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and De’Anthony Melton were all questionable to face the Jazz.

Curry has a right hip contusion, Green has a knee injury, and Melton is dealing with a chest contusion.

The three veterans combined for 36 points in 65 minutes.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played 14 players on opening night, including 12 who played 14 minutes or more.

Jazz guard Keyonte George will look to bounce back after a difficult opening night performance.

The second-year guard shot 3-18 from the floor including 1-6 from the three-point line and 5-9 from the free-throw line.

George’s best game as a rookie came against the Warriors last season when he recorded 33 points and six assists while tying an NBA rookie record with nine made three-pointers.

The Jazz will be without Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Johnny Juzang (thumb) against the Warriors.

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Warriors

The Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

