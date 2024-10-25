President Nelson to dedicate church’s 200th temple, in Tooele

On the Site:
RELIGION

Oct 25, 2024, 12:26 PM

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson, the 100-year-old leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will dedicate the Deseret Peak Utah Temple.

The temple, located in Tooele, will be the church’s 200th temple, with its dedication on Nov. 10.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will accompany President Nelson at the dedication ceremony, the church said Friday.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast to church meetinghouses in areas assigned to the new temple, live at 4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

The church said the temple has been a “beacon of faith and community” since it was announced in 2021 and will provide a “sacred space for worship and spiritual growth” to members living around the Tooele Valley.

public open house for the temple occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct. 19. The church said thousands of visitors toured the temple during that time.

At the church’s general conference earlier this month, President Nelson said the church builds temples because “the Lord has instructed us to do so.”

“The blessings of the temple help to gather Israel on both sides of the veil. These blessings also help to prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the second coming of the Lord!” he said.

Earlier this year, President Nelson rededicated the Manti Utah Temple.

