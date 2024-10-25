No. 11 BYU Gets Set To Face Run-Heavy UCF In Big 12 Clash

ORLANDO, Fla. – BYU and UCF, among the eight institutions the Big 12 has added since 2021, appear to have the two most excited fan bases about their membership in the Big 12 Conference.

The two football programs, which have always desired to break into the highest levels of college football, will square off on Saturday for the first time as league foes.

It will be the fourth meeting of the series, which BYU leads 2-1. The last matchup took place four years ago in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Both were invited into the Big 12 in 2021 when Bob Bowlsby was the league’s Commissioner. BYU was Bowlsby’s first expansion call after Texas and Oklahoma departed for the SEC.

UCF had some work to do, but they secured a coveted power conference invite.

Both programs are settling into their second year as power conference programs. For BYU, the second year has been a complete turnaround from the 5-7 season they navigated in their debut season.

BYU gears up for the two-timezone away trip at 7-0 overall and tied for first place in the Big 12 standings at 4-0.

UCF is experiencing another up-and-down season. Many considered the Knights a dark horse candidate to win the Big 12 Conference. Instead of being in the conference title race, UCF is reeling. They have lost their last four games and are currently 3-4 overall, with a 1-3 record in the Big 12.

The Knights are looking to avoid their first five-game losing streak since 2016.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier in the week, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff called UCF “the best 3-4 team in the country.”

UCF’s roster ranked fifth in the 247Sports Talent Composite rankings in the Big 12 entering the 2024 season. On the other hand, BYU was ranked last at 16.

Despite the losing streak, UCF had a moral victory last week by being competitive on the road against undefeated Iowa State in Ames.

UCF is moving forward with Jacurri Brown at QB

Led by former Miami transfer Jacurri Brown at QB, who took over for EJ Colson early in UCF’s loss against Cincinnati two weeks ago, the Knights are leaning into a run-heavy attack that is currently third nationally in rushing offense at 280.3 yards per game.

BYU has one of the best defenses in the Big 12 this season. However, in their win against Oklahoma State last week, BYU allowed 269 yards on the ground in the 38-35 win.

“I don’t want to call [last week] a week up call, but I think everybody starts talking about how great you’re playing, how good you’re doing, and all it takes is the two big runs in the first half before you’re questioning what the heck we’re doing,” said BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

Extended pregame coverage of #BYU vs. UCF from Orlando begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. (MT) on @kslnewsradio. #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/TXP6Yqrsas — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 25, 2024

BYU football looks to slow down the UCF ground attack

How will BYU slow down Brown and RB RJ Harvey?

It’s a top priority for undefeated BYU.

“Well, it’s a complicated scheme. We’ve got to be at our best. They do a lot of good things,” Hill said on UCF. “They do a lot of different things that we haven’t necessarily seen this year. So we’re gonna have to be assignment sound. We’re gonna have to limit those couple of big plays that we gave up last week. That was a big deal in last week’s game. So I like the challenge.”

BYU has recorded 12 sacks and generated 16 takeaways through seven games this season.

Limiting turnovers

As for BYU’s offense, the Cougars are looking to avoid turnovers. Last week, they had three turnovers and still won despite losing the turnover margin.

“That’s the main thing is taking better care of the football,” BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said. “That’s gonna be really important.”

Keeping the ball on the ground is a great way to avoid turnovers.

BYU has a ground attack that’s trending up

BYU had a breakthrough performance from sophomore running back LJ Martin last week.

Martin rushed for 120 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns in the win over the Pokes.

“LJ is 100%. That’s the guy we know and love,” Roderick said. “We’ve been missing that and thought he played very well. We expect more of that.”

UCF has a solid run defense and is fifth during Big 12 play in allowing only 134.8 yards per game on the ground.

BYU football is averaging 160 yards rushing during its four Big 12 games this season.

Along with Martin’s breakthrough performance, the ground attack looks to be the healthiest it has been this season. LJ is at 100%, Hinckley Ropati is healthy, and Sione I. Moa, a breakout star against K-State, is expected to be available after two weeks of being held back.

“A lot of good things are happening for our program, but we’ve got to keep working and this week is no different than any other week,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “We’ve got to find ways to get better, stay humble, and improve. That’s going to be the key for us.”

No. 11 BYU at UCF

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

